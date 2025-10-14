Menu
Drama in Senate as Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Raises Plight of Nigerian Women in Libyan Prisons

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

A mild drama unfolded in the Nigerian Senate on Monday, October 14, as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan called for an amendment to a motion addressing the abuse of Nigerian immigrants in Libya.

During the session, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan highlighted the dire conditions faced by Nigerian women incarcerated in Libyan prisons. She stated that many female prisoners have been forced into s#xual exploitation by prison warders and that some now care for children born under such circumstances.

The senator urged the Senate to direct the Nigerian Immigration Service to engage with Libyan authorities to facilitate the repatriation of these women and ensure their safety.

After her address, Senate President Godswill Akpabio invited colleagues to second the motion. Surprisingly, none of the female senators rose to support the call, creating a moment of awkward silence in the chamber. The tension was broken when Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele stood to second the motion, ensuring that the debate could proceed.

The incident was captured on video, highlighting both the sensitivity of the issue and the occasional parliamentary theatrics within the upper chamber.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

