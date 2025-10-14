Drama in Senate as Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Raises Plight of Nigerian Women in Libyan Prisons

A mild drama unfolded in the Nigerian Senate on Monday, October 14, as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan called for an amendment to a motion addressing the abuse of Nigerian immigrants in Libya.

During the session, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan highlighted the dire conditions faced by Nigerian women incarcerated in Libyan prisons. She stated that many female prisoners have been forced into s#xual exploitation by prison warders and that some now care for children born under such circumstances.

The senator urged the Senate to direct the Nigerian Immigration Service to engage with Libyan authorities to facilitate the repatriation of these women and ensure their safety.

After her address, Senate President Godswill Akpabio invited colleagues to second the motion. Surprisingly, none of the female senators rose to support the call, creating a moment of awkward silence in the chamber. The tension was broken when Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele stood to second the motion, ensuring that the debate could proceed.

The incident was captured on video, highlighting both the sensitivity of the issue and the occasional parliamentary theatrics within the upper chamber.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.