Drama at Senate Screening as Akpabio Jokes About Never Meeting an INEC Chairman

A light-hearted moment emerged during the Senate screening of Professor Joash Amupitan, the nominee for Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as Senate President Godswill Akpabio jokingly remarked that he had never met any INEC chairman before.

Naija247news reports that the Senate President’s statement came during the Senate’s plenary session on Tuesday while addressing Amupitan, who was appearing before lawmakers for his official screening.

“I’ve never seen an INEC chairman in my life before… this is my first time,” Akpabio said with a smile, drawing laughter from senators and observers present in the chamber.

Naija247news gathered that the comment, though made in jest, quickly made rounds across media circles, becoming a trending topic among political commentators and Nigerians on social media. The moment added a rare touch of humour to an otherwise serious proceeding concerning one of the nation’s most sensitive institutions.

Naija247news understands that Professor Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and constitutional law expert, maintained a calm composure throughout the screening, responding to critical questions on election transparency, INEC independence, and how he plans to restore trust in Nigeria’s electoral process.

According to Naija247news, Amupitan emphasized that credibility is the cornerstone of electoral success, asserting that “when people trust the process, participation improves, and democracy thrives.”

Naija247news reports that senators sought clarity on how the nominee would tackle persistent electoral issues such as logistics failures, technology breakdowns, and rising voter apathy. Amupitan promised reforms to strengthen electoral institutions and ensure elections truly reflect the will of the people.

While Akpabio’s comment was intended to lighten the mood, political analysts say it also underscores the need for closer legislative-executive engagement with electoral institutions. Some noted that if lawmakers had more direct interactions with past INEC leadership, more proactive reforms may have been initiated earlier.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.