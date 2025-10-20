‘Don’t pollute our land’ — residents protest construction of cemetery in Surulere

Tension escalated in the Bode Thomas axis of Surulere on Saturday as residents of Natufe Estate, off Babs Animashaun Road, staged a peaceful protest to oppose the ongoing construction of a cemetery within their residential enclave.

The protesters, mobilized by the Natufe/Animashaun Community Development Association (CDA), marched through the estate bearing placards with inscriptions like “No cemetery in our community!”, “Protect our children, our health, our environment”, and “Government should respect the power of CDA”.

The proposed cemetery site is surrounded by residential buildings, a church, a school, and lies just metres from the popular Bode Thomas traffic junction — a location residents insist is inappropriate for a burial ground.

Speaking with Naija247News, Omolabake Aminat Braimoh, chairperson of the CDA, revealed that the community has been resisting the cemetery project for over two years. According to her, earlier attempts to commence construction were halted following strong pushback, but the developer has resumed work recently.

“We have infrastructural challenges already, poor roads, flooding from canals, and no pipe-borne water. We rely on boreholes, and a cemetery could contaminate that water,” Braimoh said.

She further noted that the estate is densely populated with children, elderly residents, schools, and places of worship, emphasizing that the project threatens public health and the community’s safety.

Despite writing several letters to the Lagos State Government and other relevant authorities, Braimoh said their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Former CDA chairman, Olarenwaju Olaniyan, corroborated her statement, naming the developer as Olumide Amure. He disclosed that the community has petitioned no fewer than 11 state ministries, including the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Olaniyan added that prominent political figures such as Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, and former Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola had previously shown support for the residents’ opposition.

“We believe Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will do the right thing. But we are warning the developer, we will not sit back and watch our land be polluted,” he warned.

“We were invited to Alausa and we made our stance clear. Even though they claim to have gotten approval, our position remains unchanged.”

Yinka Iluyomade, another concerned resident, spoke on an intense meeting held at Alausa where she alleged that some government officials threatened to revoke residents’ Certificates of Occupancy and building permits if they didn’t stop opposing the project.

“They told us the cemetery will be like the ones in the U.S., comparing it to one in Maryland. But how do you justify building a cemetery in a waterlogged area?” she questioned.

Iluyomade also accused certain officials of backing the developer and possibly having vested interests.

“This smells of a joint venture or private interest. The way they spoke and dismissed our concerns was unacceptable,” she added.

Residents of Natufe Estate say they remain committed to lawful resistance through more protests, petitions, and legal avenues to protect their environment and the wellbeing of future generations.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.