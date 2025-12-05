“Don’t Miss Out” — UNIOSUN VC Urges Students to Tap Into NELFUND Loans

The Vice‑Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Clement Adebooye, has called on newly admitted students to take advantage of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme, as a reliable alternative to financial barriers that often hinder access to higher education in Nigeria.

Naija247News gathered that during the 2025/2026 matriculation ceremony, Prof. Adebooye addressed over 13,000 newly admitted students, inviting all eligible undergraduates to apply for NELFUND support. According to him, the university has formally partnered with the federal loan scheme to ensure that “no willing learner is denied education due to lack of funds.”

Naija247News understands that NELFUND, established by law in 2024, provides interest‑free student loans designed to cover tuition fees and, in some cases, upkeep and other academic-related costs for students in public tertiary institutions across Nigeria. This move comes as part of efforts by the federal government to ease the growing financial pressure on students and expand access to tertiary education nationwide.

At UNIOSUN, more than 10,000 students have reportedly benefited from earlier disbursements under the scheme, with the university pulling in N280 million to cover fees for beneficiaries. In addition, the school offers over 300 scholarship opportunities and has promised interventions to address accommodation challenges faced by many students, particularly those vulnerable to exploitation by private landlords charging exorbitant rents.

For eligible students, the application process is straightforward: they need an admission letter, JAMB or matriculation number, a Bank Verification Number (BVN), and bank account details. Once verified, tuition fees are paid directly to the institution, while upkeep funds are disbursed to the students. The loan is interest-free, with repayment scheduled to begin after National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) completion, and only if employed.

Education advocates told Naija247News that NELFUND holds the promise to transform tertiary education access in Nigeria, provided awareness is widely spread and relevant institutions comply with verification protocols. They noted that many students remain unaware of the opportunity or are unable to apply due to bureaucracy or incomplete documentation.

As the academic session begins, UNIOSUN’s push highlights the growing role of NELFUND in shaping Nigeria’s educational landscape, offering hope to countless youths whose academic dreams might otherwise be stalled by financial hardship. For many, the message is clear: don’t miss out.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.