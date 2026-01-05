“Don’t Interfere in Rivers Politics, Wike Warns APC National Secretary”

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Rivers State, Nigeria — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, to refrain from interfering in the political affairs of Rivers State.

The warning came in response to remarks attributed to Basiru, who had reportedly advised the APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Victor Giadom, against showing disrespect to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, allegedly to gain favour with Wike. Basiru’s comments followed the minister’s recent “thank you” visit to Gokana Local Government Area.

Addressing residents in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Wike urged Basiru and other politicians to avoid actions that could heighten tensions in the state. He also highlighted that both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were now aligning to ensure the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The minister expressed displeasure over what he described as attempts by politicians to position themselves to benefit from the N600 billion Rivers State fund, warning against politicising resources intended for development.

“Let me warn those who came to Rivers State, because you have heard that we have N600 billion. You come here, you collect, and you open your mouth to talk anyhow,” Wike said.

He continued, addressing Basiru directly:

“Take this message to your National Secretary, leave Rivers State alone. Go and ask those who have done it before. Don’t take our support for Mr. President for granted. You have to be careful with the statements you make.

Today, you are enjoying in Osun, you don’t know those who did the work. You are opening your mouth to talk about Rivers State. Anything you see, take it.

Go and ask other people what has happened to them before. If your hand burns, it’s not me. This state is a no-go area. Take the one you have taken, stop making unnecessary comments.”

Wike’s remarks underline his insistence on protecting Rivers State from external political influence and ensuring that its resources are used for genuine development rather than partisan gain

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.