Democracy

Donald Trump, 79, Declared in “Excellent Overall Health” Following October 10 Checkup

By: Naija247news

Date:

Washington, D.C. — 10th October 2025

President Donald Trump, 79, has been declared in “excellent overall health” after a follow-up medical evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, October 10.

Trump’s physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, described the visit as a “scheduled follow-up evaluation” and part of the president’s “ongoing health maintenance plan.” This was Trump’s second checkup of the year.

A letter released by the White House confirmed the positive assessment, stating that the president exhibits “strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological and physical performance.” Notably, his “cardiac age”—a measure of cardiovascular vitality—was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age of 79.

Barbabella added that Trump “continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.” During the visit, he received routine tests, an updated COVID-19 booster, and his annual flu shot.

The checkup comes amid ongoing public speculation about the president’s health. Earlier in July, the White House disclosed that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a common vein condition in older adults, which was cited as the cause of swelling in his legs. Bruising on his hand was attributed to minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use, part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.

Addressing prior concerns, Trump noted that during his April checkup he took a cognitive exam and received a “perfect score.”

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

