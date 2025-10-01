Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Dogara laments insecurity, poverty in northern Nigeria, calls it a curse

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

1st, October 2025/Naija 247news

The North is bleeding, and it’s time to sound the alarm. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has lamented the escalating insecurity and poverty in the region, describing the situation as a “curse” that demands immediate attention.

A Region in Crisis

Dogara’s words paint a grim picture of a region grappling with worsening bloodshed and poverty. He emphasized that the North’s development is crucial to Nigeria’s overall growth and stability, urging governors in the 19 northern states to pool resources to combat the menace. The situation is dire, and Dogara’s call to action is a wake-up call to Nigerians to take collective responsibility for the region’s plight.

A Call to Action

The Nigeria Investment and Industrialisation Summit 2025, organized by the Northern Elders Forum, provided a platform for stakeholders to address these challenges and promote investment and industrialization in the region. Dogara’s remarks underscore the need for a holistic national approach to tackle the crisis and unlock the region’s potential as Nigeria’s economic engine. It’s time for Nigerians to take charge of their destiny and work towards a brighter future.

The Way Forward

To turn the tide, experts recommend a multi-faceted approach that includes investing in education, creating jobs, and promoting economic opportunities. By empowering the youth and addressing the root causes of insecurity, Nigeria can pave the way for a more stable and prosperous North.

As the North teeters on the brink of collapse, Dogara’s words serve as a stark reminder of the need for urgent action. The federal government, state governments, and citizens must come together to address the insecurity and poverty plaguing the region. Only through collective effort can Nigeria unlock the North’s potential and build a more prosperous future for all.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
‘Buy Nigerian, Build Nigerian’: Tinubu’s Call to Action on Independence Day
Next article
Kwankwasiyya Shaken: Danfulani Jolts Kano Politics with Defection to APC
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ASI closes green in September, posts 18.95% gain in Q3

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
A major shareholder in The Initiates Plc (TIP), Mr....

Nigeria @ 65: FCT One of Nigeria’s Safest Places — Wike

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, the Minister...

Dangote Group agrees to redeploy workers sacked by refinery

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Dangote Group has agreed to...

Chelsea’s Narrow Win: Maresca Identifies Key Areas for Improvement

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
1st, October 2025/Naija 247news Chelsea's 1-0 win over Benfica in...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

ASI closes green in September, posts 18.95% gain in Q3

Markets 0
A major shareholder in The Initiates Plc (TIP), Mr....

Nigeria @ 65: FCT One of Nigeria’s Safest Places — Wike

Top Stories 0
As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, the Minister...

Dangote Group agrees to redeploy workers sacked by refinery

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the Dangote Group has agreed to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria