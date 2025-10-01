Dogara laments insecurity, poverty in northern Nigeria, calls it a curse

1st, October 2025/Naija 247news

The North is bleeding, and it’s time to sound the alarm. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has lamented the escalating insecurity and poverty in the region, describing the situation as a “curse” that demands immediate attention.

A Region in Crisis

Dogara’s words paint a grim picture of a region grappling with worsening bloodshed and poverty. He emphasized that the North’s development is crucial to Nigeria’s overall growth and stability, urging governors in the 19 northern states to pool resources to combat the menace. The situation is dire, and Dogara’s call to action is a wake-up call to Nigerians to take collective responsibility for the region’s plight.

A Call to Action

The Nigeria Investment and Industrialisation Summit 2025, organized by the Northern Elders Forum, provided a platform for stakeholders to address these challenges and promote investment and industrialization in the region. Dogara’s remarks underscore the need for a holistic national approach to tackle the crisis and unlock the region’s potential as Nigeria’s economic engine. It’s time for Nigerians to take charge of their destiny and work towards a brighter future.

The Way Forward

To turn the tide, experts recommend a multi-faceted approach that includes investing in education, creating jobs, and promoting economic opportunities. By empowering the youth and addressing the root causes of insecurity, Nigeria can pave the way for a more stable and prosperous North.

As the North teeters on the brink of collapse, Dogara’s words serve as a stark reminder of the need for urgent action. The federal government, state governments, and citizens must come together to address the insecurity and poverty plaguing the region. Only through collective effort can Nigeria unlock the North’s potential and build a more prosperous future for all.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.