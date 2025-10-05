“Do Not Sell Your Properties Hoping to Find Gold Abroad”: Waka Waka Doctor Warns Nigerians on Migration

Migration and travel consultant, Dr. Douglas Kendyson, popularly known as Waka Waka Doctor, has cautioned Nigerians against hasty relocation decisions and selling their assets in pursuit of opportunities abroad, widely referred to as Japa.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds on Sunday, he drew from his personal experience, noting that desperation often makes people fall victim to fake travel agents and scams.

“You do not sell your properties with the hope of going somewhere that you’ve never been to. You cannot sell your car, you cannot sell your houses, you cannot quit your job with the hope of moving somewhere else and hoping that you will find gold. It is not a bed of roses,” he warned.

Waka Waka Doctor emphasised that no country is perfect, and Nigerians should approach relocation with careful planning.

“There is nowhere in the world that has a perfect system. If you think that you’re going to come to a country and everything will be perfect, my dear, you’re in for a jolly good ride,” he said. He advised prospective migrants to ask key questions: Why do you want to move? Where do you want to move? How do you want to move? When do you want to move?

He recommended that families relocate gradually, with one person going first to arrange accommodation, schools, and other essentials.

Reflecting on his own journey, Waka Waka Doctor said he moved abroad in 2014 due to poor working conditions and low pay as a medical doctor in Nigeria. “I never intended to leave Nigeria. I was severely underpaid and overworked. I found a job opportunity in the Middle East and realised it was possible to live abroad and earn better than I did back home,” he explained.

Highlighting signs of fraudulent migration schemes, he warned against agents offering visa or job guarantees, asking for payments into personal accounts, or lacking proper registration.

“If they have no registration or license, that’s a red flag. If they ask you to pay into personal accounts or rush you to make payments, that’s a red flag,” he said. He urged Nigerians to rely on official government sources for information and to cultivate independent research habits.

Waka Waka Doctor also cautioned against migrating to unsafe or economically unstable countries. “When you hear countries like Albania, Kazakhstan, or any country ending with ‘-stan’, please run. Even places like Cyprus, once you hear ‘Cy’, don’t even finish it, just run,” he advised.

He concluded with a pointed message to Nigerian and African leaders, urging them to address domestic issues that drive citizens abroad. “Stop practices that only benefit your stomach and greed. You cannot be a politician in a country where things don’t work… If basic infrastructure, fair wages, and good governance were in place, nobody would want to leave,” he said.

Through his platform, Waka Waka Doctor continues to educate Nigerians on safe, verified pathways to study, work, and live abroad, emphasizing that planning, patience, and prudence are the real keys to a successful Japa journey.

