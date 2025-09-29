Distressed Nigerian Woman in Libya Appeals for Help to Return Home

A disturbing video circulating online shows a young Nigerian woman in Libya crying for help, desperately pleading to return safely to her home country.

In the video, the woman explained that she is stranded and living in constant fear, as Libyan security operatives were conducting raids at the time she recorded the footage.

She warned that if she is caught where she is hiding, she would be imprisoned immediately, prompting her emotional appeal to fellow Nigerians and government authorities.

“Please help me, I just want to go home safely. I’m scared of being caught. I don’t know what to do,” she said, her voice breaking as she addressed the camera.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Nigerians abroad, particularly in countries like Libya where political instability, militia activity, and strict security operations put migrants at risk.

Authorities and diaspora support groups have been urged to intervene and provide immediate assistance to stranded Nigerians in Libya, while efforts continue to facilitate safe repatriation for vulnerable citizens.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.