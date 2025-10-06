Disquiet as Ex-Governor Emmanuel’s Security Detail Withdrawn

6, October 2025/Naija 247news

Tension is brewing in Akwa Ibom State following the sudden withdrawal of security details assigned to former Governor Udom Emmanuel. The development has sparked mixed reactions, with many wondering if the move is politically motivated.

The Circumstances Surrounding the Withdrawal

According to reports, police officers attached to Emmanuel’s two residences in Akwa Ibom were recalled over the weekend. The Akwa Ibom government has distanced itself from the incident, stating that the governor did not issue any directive to withdraw or reassign police officers from the former governor. Commissioner for Information Aniekan Umana emphasized that all former governors are entitled to security details as approved by law, and the decision rests with the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police.

Possible Reasons Behind the Withdrawal

The withdrawal has sparked speculation, with some attributing it to a power struggle between Emmanuel and his successor, Governor Umo Eno, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Others believe it’s a ploy to pressure Emmanuel into joining the APC. A pro-PDP group, PDP Advocates for Peace and Justice, has condemned the incident, describing it as politically motivated and aimed at undermining Emmanuel.

Reactions from Stakeholders

The development has elicited strong reactions from various stakeholders, with some calling for the immediate restoration of Emmanuel’s security detail. They argue that the withdrawal poses a significant security risk to the former governor and his family. Others have expressed support for the decision, citing the need for a review of security arrangements for former public officials.

Implications for Emmanuel’s Safety

The withdrawal of Emmanuel’s security detail raises concerns about his safety and security. As a former governor, Emmanuel is entitled to security protection, and any compromise in this regard could have serious consequences. It remains to be seen how this development will affect Emmanuel’s movements and public appearances.

The development has left many in Akwa Ibom State wondering about the implications for the former governor’s safety and security. As the situation unfolds, one thing is certain – the withdrawal of Emmanuel’s security detail has sent shockwaves throughout the state, and only time will tell what the future holds. For now, stakeholders are calling on the authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal and restore the security arrangement to prevent any potential breach of peace .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.