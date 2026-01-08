Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Dec. 6, 2026 (NAN) — Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) installed a total of 228,614 electricity meters in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.73 per cent compared with 226,959 meters installed in Q2, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The commission disclosed this in its Q3 2025 report, posted on its website Tuesday, highlighting continued progress toward full metering of electricity customers nationwide.

Breakdown of Meter Installations

According to NERC, the meter installations in Q3 were driven primarily by the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework, which accounted for 176,302 meters, representing 77.12 per cent of total installations.

Other frameworks contributing to the meter rollout included:

Vendor Financed framework: 44,104 meters (25.01%)

Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DSRP): 7,902 meters (3.46%)

Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF): 175 meters (0.08%)

DisCo Financed framework: 131 meters (0.06%)

“These initiatives reflect the sector’s ongoing commitment to increasing metering coverage and ensuring accurate billing for electricity consumers,” the report said.

Metering Coverage and Customer Protection

As of September 2025, 6,661,564 out of 12,030,315 active registered customers in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) had been metered, indicating roughly 55 per cent coverage.

To protect unmetered customers from potential overbilling, NERC continues to issue monthly energy caps for all feeders in each DisCo. The caps set the maximum energy that may be billed to unmetered customers based on gross energy received by the DisCo and consumption by metered customers on respective feeders.

“This framework ensures fairness and transparency, safeguarding consumers from exploitation due to delayed meter installation,” the commission noted.

Implications for Nigeria’s Power Sector

The report underscores the critical role of metering in improving revenue collection, billing efficiency, and service reliability. By expanding meter deployment under multiple frameworks, DisCos are enhancing consumer trust, reducing estimated billing disputes, and creating avenues for sustainable sector financing.

With continued commitment from both the commission and distribution companies, Nigeria is gradually moving toward universal metering and more efficient electricity service delivery, a key milestone in the ongoing power sector reforms.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.