Diezani Alison-Madueke Appears in London Court Ahead of Bribery Trial Over £100,000 Rewards

Updated: Jan 20, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
By Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Former Nigerian Oil Minister and ex-OPEC President, Diezani Alison-Madueke, appeared in a London court on Monday ahead of her full trial on bribery charges stemming from her tenure as Nigeria’s oil minister between 2010 and 2015.

Preliminary proceedings, including technical matters and jury selection, began this week, with Alison-Madueke present, according to AFP.

Alison-Madueke, 65, was Nigeria’s first female oil minister and the first woman to serve as president of the global oil cartel OPEC. She has been on bail since her arrest in London in October 2015 and has denied six charges against her.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) formally charged her in 2023 with offences related to accepting bribes between 2011 and 2015. “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts,” the NCA said at the time.

According to the indictment, Alison-Madueke allegedly benefitted from at least £100,000 ($134,000) in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, private jet flights, and access to multiple London properties. Additional rewards reportedly included furniture, renovation services, staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and luxury gifts from high-end brands such as Louis Vuitton.

The trial is set to begin on Monday, January 26, and is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks.

Two others are also being prosecuted in connection with the bribery case: Doye Agama, who appeared via video link on Monday, and Olatimbo Ayinde, who was present in court.

