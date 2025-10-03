Diddy Begs Judge for Leniency: Will Apologies and Sobriety Save Him From 20-Year Sentence?

By Naija247news – October 4, 2025

Convicted rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is pleading for mercy as he faces sentencing on Friday in a New York court, where prosecutors are demanding at least 11 years in prison for charges linked to prostitution.

In a four-page letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs apologized for “all the hurt and pain” he caused, blaming his past on drug addiction, excess, and selfishness. He admitted to physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, saying:

“I literally lost my mind. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden I will have to carry.”

He also extended apologies to another woman, known in court as Jane, admitting he had become “lost in the drugs and the excess.”

A Story of Downfall and Redemption?

Diddy, once one of the most powerful men in music, said jail “humbled and broke” him. He claims he has been sober for the first time in 25 years and now teaches classes to inmates on business and personal reform.

“The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn,” he wrote, urging the court to “make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance.”

He asked for mercy not just for himself but for his seven children and his 84-year-old mother, who recently underwent brain surgery.

The Charges and the Stakes

In July 2025, a jury acquitted Combs of the most severe accusations — racketeering and sex trafficking — which could have led to a life sentence. However, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, carrying a possible 20-year maximum.

Prosecutors : argue he is “unrepentant” and should get no less than 11 years .

Defense team: pushing for his release this month, citing rehabilitation.

A 15-minute video and arguments from four defense lawyers are expected in court.

Victims Demand Justice

Cassie Ventura, who was central to the case, wrote her own emotional letter to the judge, warning that Combs remains a danger:

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up.”

She added: “He has no interest in changing. He will always be the same cruel, manipulative man.”

Other accusers echoed similar fears, insisting a long prison sentence is the only way to ensure accountability.

The Final Word

At 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT) on Friday, Judge Subramanian will hand down a decision that could define Combs’ legacy — redemption through sobriety, or punishment for decades of abuse.

The world is watching: Will Diddy’s tearful apologies be enough, or will the judge side with prosecutors and his victims who demand justice?

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.