“Governors Are Running Away From the Mess They Created” — Seriake Dickson Criticizes PDP Defections

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, has sharply criticized the defections of several Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as “running away from the mess they created” within the party.

According to Dickson, the ongoing crisis in the PDP stems from poor leadership and decision-making by both the governors and party officials. He expressed deep disappointment in their decision to abandon the party, calling it a “sad development” that undermines Nigeria’s democratic credibility.

“Instead of finding solutions to the party’s problems, these governors are abandoning ship,” Dickson said, emphasizing his continued commitment to the PDP and its role in advancing the political interests of the Niger Delta and Ijaw people.

Advice to Successor

Dickson noted that he had been consulted by Governor Douye Diri prior to his defection but was not convinced about the decision. Despite this, he has refrained from interfering in his successor’s administration, offering advice only when sought. His stance highlights the delicate balance between loyalty and political reality amid the defections.

PDP’s Existential Crisis

The recent wave of defections raises questions about the PDP’s future. With prominent leaders and members leaving the party, there is a pressing need to confront internal challenges and implement reforms. Dickson’s remarks serve as a wake-up call for the PDP to strengthen its leadership, address structural issues, and restore confidence among its members.

As the PDP navigates these turbulent times, its ability to implement meaningful reforms will determine its relevance in Nigeria’s political landscape. For now, Dickson remains committed to the party, but his criticism underscores the urgent need for change.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.