Nigerian Man Chukwuebuka Eweni Stabs 75-Year-Old Father to Death, Injures Two Sisters in New Orleans

By Naija247news Staff | November 16, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana – A 29-year-old Nigerian man, Chukwuebuka Eweni, is in custody after stabbing his 75-year-old father, Samuel Eweni, to death and injuring his two sisters on Tuesday night, November 11, 2025.

Family members confirmed to WWL Louisiana that Samuel Eweni, a computer sciences professor at Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO), was the victim. Relatives say the attack occurred at their home on Pebble Drive. One of the surviving sisters has been released from the hospital, while the other remains under treatment and is expected to survive.

Family members told reporters that Chukwuebuka Eweni had long suffered from mental illness but had never shown violent behavior. They described Tuesday evening as ordinary before the attack. After the stabbing, Chukwuebuka reportedly went to New Orleans East Hospital, where he had regularly sought mental health treatment. The hospital transferred him to a facility in Jefferson Parish, where authorities located and took him into custody on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, SUNO Chancellor Dr. Joseph Bouie, Jr., mourned the loss of Dr. Samuel Eweni. “Dr. Eweni was more than an educator—he was a mentor and a guiding light to so many of our students. His contributions to the College of Business and Public Administration and to the university’s mission of transforming lives through education will be remembered and celebrated. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this deeply difficult time,” the statement read.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) confirmed that Chukwuebuka Eweni faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

“The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Chukwuebuka Eweni (DOB: 09-23-1998) in its investigation of a homicide that occurred on the evening of November 11, 2025, in the 8000 block of Pebble Street, which also left two additional victims injured,” the NOPD said.

According to the police, officers responded at around 9:59 p.m. to reports of an aggravated battery believed to be domestic in nature. They found an unresponsive adult male with fatal stab wounds and two other adult victims with stab injuries. The surviving victims were transported to a local hospital.

Through investigation, NOPD detectives identified Chukwuebuka Eweni as the perpetrator and obtained an arrest warrant for one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.