Diaspora Nigerians Key to National Renewal, Says APC Chieftain Animashaun-Ajiboye

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, has called for stronger and more structured participation of Nigerians in the diaspora in the nation’s governance architecture, stressing that their expertise remains a vital asset for national development.

Naija247News gathered that Mrs Animashaun-Ajiboye, a former Lagos governorship aspirant currently based in the United States, made the appeal during an interaction with journalists on Sunday in Abuja. She noted that millions of Nigerians living and working abroad had acquired critical skills and global exposure across key professional fields which, if effectively harnessed, could accelerate Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation.

According to her, diaspora Nigerians continue to demonstrate resilience, patriotism and ingenuity despite the challenges facing the nation. She urged the Federal Government and policymakers to create more platforms through which the diaspora community could contribute meaningfully to public policy, governance reform, investment growth and innovation. Naija247News understands that she believes such inclusion would deepen democratic participation while strengthening national unity.

The APC stalwart expressed optimism that the year 2026 would rekindle hope among Nigerians abroad, enabling them to find renewed confidence in participating in the governance of their homeland. She emphasised that many diaspora citizens desired to play constructive roles in policy shaping, humanitarian work, job creation and knowledge transfer, provided that meaningful engagement channels were available.

Reflecting on the past year, Animashaun-Ajiboye lauded the perseverance of Nigerians in 2025 despite economic and security challenges. She appealed for continued support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the current government remained committed to building a more inclusive and prosperous nation. Naija247News reports that she reiterated her confidence in President Tinubu’s vision of a society anchored on shared growth, stability and justice.

In her New Year message, the APC chieftain extended warm wishes to party leaders, supporters in the diaspora and Nigerians at home. She prayed for a peaceful, progressive and united 2026, while urging citizens to remain hopeful and committed to national development.

Naija247News gathered that Animashaun-Ajiboye’s remarks have further energised conversations around the strategic role of diaspora communities in shaping Nigeria’s future, particularly at a time when remittances, investments and professional contributions from abroad continue to play a significant role in the country’s economy and development outlook.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin