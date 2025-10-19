Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters Denies Coup Plot Link to Independence Day Parade Cancellation

In its first official reaction since reports emerged about an alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied that the cancellation of some events marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary was connected to the alleged plot.

The DHQ, in a statement signed by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, described the media reports as “false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace.”

According to the statement, the decision to cancel the Independence Day parade was made to allow President Tinubuto attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country and to enable the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to sustain ongoing military operations against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry.

“The claims by the said publication are entirely false and mischievous. The cancellation was purely administrative and has nothing to do with any alleged coup attempt,” the DHQ stated.

Earlier reports, including those by Sahara Reporters and Premium Times, had indicated that about 20 military officers were arrested in connection with an alleged coup plot, sparking widespread speculation about internal discontent within the ranks.

While the DHQ did not explicitly deny that some officers were being investigated, it clarified that the “ongoing investigation involving sixteen officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism within the ranks.”

The statement further noted that an investigative panel had been set up, with its findings expected to be made public upon completion.

“The DHQ wishes to reassure Nigerians that the ongoing investigation involving the sixteen officers is a routine internal process… An investigative panel has been duly constituted, and its findings would be made public,” Brig. Gen. Gusau said.

The military also urged Nigerians to disregard what it described as “falsehoods peddled by enemies of the nation”, reaffirming the loyalty of the Armed Forces to the Constitution and to the Federal Government under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal Government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” the statement concluded.

Key Points:

DHQ says Independence Day parade cancellation was administrative, not political.

Sixteen officers are under routine investigation for professional misconduct.

Military reaffirms loyalty to the Constitution and the Tinubu administration.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.