Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diaspora News & Features

Detty December 2025: Flight Prices Skyrocket, Nigerians Abroad Struggle to Return Home

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

As airfares soar past the million-naira mark, many Nigerians abroad are forced to rethink their festive plans or resort to celebrating via video calls.

For Nigerians in the diaspora, the excitement of returning home for Detty December 2025 is turning into disbelief and frustration as flight prices surge to unprecedented levels. Flights from the UK to Nigeria have reportedly exceeded N1 million, depending on the airline and travel dates.

Detty December, spanning mid-December to New Year, is more than a holiday—it is a cultural homecoming marked by concerts, parties, weddings, and family reunions. Cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Accra thrive during this period, attracting domestic and international tourists.

Social media has become a platform for venting over the rising costs. Twitter/X users shared their frustration and humor:

  • @funmilvyo: “If you haven’t purchased your flight tickets for Detty December by now, I have bad news for you because, these prices hmmm!”

  • @missangeljames: “I got my tickets in March thank God. Tickets are so expensive now.”

  • @Bigchase: “Booked mine since February at 900k.”

  • @JennipherUwa joked: “At this rate, Detty December will happen on Zoom.”

 

Despite the rising costs, Detty December remains a major economic driver. A report by MO Africa Company Limited revealed that Lagos’ nightlife generated N4.32 billion during the 2024 festive period, with some clubs earning up to N1.2 million per table per night.

While the 2025 edition’s turnout remains uncertain, for many Nigerians abroad, returning home this December may cost more than just excitement—it may take a full year of savings.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigerian Student in UK Ordered to Leave Country After Visa Violation
Next article
‘He’d Give Away Our Lamborghinis During His Episodes’”, Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria