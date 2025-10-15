Detty December 2025: Flight Prices Skyrocket, Nigerians Abroad Struggle to Return Home

As airfares soar past the million-naira mark, many Nigerians abroad are forced to rethink their festive plans or resort to celebrating via video calls.

For Nigerians in the diaspora, the excitement of returning home for Detty December 2025 is turning into disbelief and frustration as flight prices surge to unprecedented levels. Flights from the UK to Nigeria have reportedly exceeded N1 million, depending on the airline and travel dates.

Detty December, spanning mid-December to New Year, is more than a holiday—it is a cultural homecoming marked by concerts, parties, weddings, and family reunions. Cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Accra thrive during this period, attracting domestic and international tourists.

Social media has become a platform for venting over the rising costs. Twitter/X users shared their frustration and humor:

@funmilvyo: “If you haven’t purchased your flight tickets for Detty December by now, I have bad news for you because, these prices hmmm!”

@missangeljames: “I got my tickets in March thank God. Tickets are so expensive now.”

@Bigchase: “Booked mine since February at 900k.”

@JennipherUwa joked: “At this rate, Detty December will happen on Zoom.”

Despite the rising costs, Detty December remains a major economic driver. A report by MO Africa Company Limited revealed that Lagos’ nightlife generated N4.32 billion during the 2024 festive period, with some clubs earning up to N1.2 million per table per night.

While the 2025 edition’s turnout remains uncertain, for many Nigerians abroad, returning home this December may cost more than just excitement—it may take a full year of savings.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.