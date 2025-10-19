Detained Coup Plot Officers Attached to Nuhu Ribadu’s National Security Adviser’s Office — Report

Abuja | October 19, 2025 Fresh details have emerged on the alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with sources revealing that the Nigerian Army officers currently in detention were attached to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), headed by Nuhu Ribadu.

According to an exclusive report by SaharaReporters, the detained officers — numbering about 16 — were arrested in late September after intelligence agencies uncovered what was described as a “coordinated plan to overthrow the government.”

Arrest and Alleged Coup Plan

The officers, ranging from Captains to Brigadier-General, were reportedly picked up by operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) from their homes across the country.

A senior DIA official told reporters that the group was already holding secret meetings to plan the overthrow of the Tinubu administration, which they allegedly accused of corruption and “betraying national interest.”

“The 16 officers were planning a coup. The military authorities were just being diplomatic in the statement released earlier,” the official said.

“They had started meeting on how to overthrow the President and announce a military government.”

ONSA Connection and Northern Origin

New revelations indicate that most of the detained officers were drawn from units attached to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) — a sensitive intelligence office that coordinates Nigeria’s counterterrorism, cyber defence, and inter-agency security operations.

“They’re mostly attached to the NSA’s office. Many are from Northern Nigeria, and the young ones were deceived to join the plan,” a senior intelligence source said.

Among those detained is Lieutenant Colonel Al-Makura, identified as the ringleader of the alleged coup.

The Al-Makura Connection

Lieutenant Colonel Al-Makura, said to be a nephew of former Nasarawa State Governor and current UBEC Board Chairman, Tanko Umaru Al-Makura, recently returned from a special combat training course in China before being posted to the NSA office.

“The accused officer just came back from a course in China and was posted to the NSA office a few months ago,” the source noted.

“He is known as a no-nonsense infantry officer, popular in Maiduguri, Borno State.”

The report further disclosed that his brother — also a Lieutenant Colonel Al-Makura and Commanding Officer of the 343 Artillery Regiment in Elele — was briefly detained but released after investigations showed no direct link to the plot.

Independence Day Parade Cancellation

Sources maintained that the cancellation of the 1 October Independence Day parade in Abuja was directly linked to the coup scare, despite the military’s official explanation that it was due to “logistical reasons” and the President’s travel commitments.

“Yes, they were arrested for planning to stage a coup and take over government. That was the main reason why the Independence Day parade was cancelled,” a military insider revealed.

Ongoing Detention and Investigation

All 16 officers remain in DIA custody, without access to their families or legal representation, pending the outcome of an ongoing military investigation.

The Defence Headquarters had earlier issued a statement denying that the officers were involved in a coup, insisting that their detention was related to “disciplinary and professional misconduct.”

However, multiple intelligence sources maintain that the arrests were linked to a credible coup plot that was intercepted before it could materialize.

Background

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), led by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, coordinates security policy and national intelligence for the Nigerian government. Staff are typically drawn from the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement units.

The alleged involvement of ONSA personnel in a coup conspiracy — if confirmed — would represent one of the most serious internal security breaches in the post-1999 democratic era.

