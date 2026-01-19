Destiny Boy’s Mother Reveals Cause of Singer’s Death

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Saida Adeshina, mother of popular Afrobeat star Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has disclosed that her son’s death was caused by a long-term mysterious illness known as “Ogu oru,” which often triggered seizures.

In a video that has now gone viral, Saida explained that the singer’s condition worsened shortly after the naming ceremony of his first child in November 2024. She said, “It was there that we took him to the hospital… The sickness he battled with was ‘Ogu oru,’ causing him to have seizures. The sickness had almost run him mad. We always ensured he didn’t run out in the process of calming him.”

Saida dismissed rumours that Destiny Boy was involved in money rituals, warning those spreading misinformation against exploiting his death for attention. She revealed that the family had sought both medical and traditional remedies to manage his condition, keeping his illness largely private due to his superstar status.

“On Saturday, he still bought items for fans and said he had a show on Sunday. When he had another seizure, he was taken to the hospital,” she said, noting that the family did everything possible to ensure his safety.

Destiny Boy passed away on Sunday at the age of 22. The news of his death was confirmed after a video of his lifeless body circulated widely on social media. The singer first rose to prominence in 2019 following a Fuji cover of Davido’s hit song If.