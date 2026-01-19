Destiny Boy’s Mother Reveals Cause of Singer’s Death

0
106
Updated: Jan 19, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Naija247news Staff
By Naija247news Staff

Lagos, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Saida Adeshina, mother of popular Afrobeat star Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has disclosed that her son’s death was caused by a long-term mysterious illness known as “Ogu oru,” which often triggered seizures.

BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus
BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus

In a video that has now gone viral, Saida explained that the singer’s condition worsened shortly after the naming ceremony of his first child in November 2024. She said, “It was there that we took him to the hospital… The sickness he battled with was ‘Ogu oru,’ causing him to have seizures. The sickness had almost run him mad. We always ensured he didn’t run out in the process of calming him.”

Saida dismissed rumours that Destiny Boy was involved in money rituals, warning those spreading misinformation against exploiting his death for attention. She revealed that the family had sought both medical and traditional remedies to manage his condition, keeping his illness largely private due to his superstar status.

“On Saturday, he still bought items for fans and said he had a show on Sunday. When he had another seizure, he was taken to the hospital,” she said, noting that the family did everything possible to ensure his safety.

Destiny Boy passed away on Sunday at the age of 22. The news of his death was confirmed after a video of his lifeless body circulated widely on social media. The singer first rose to prominence in 2019 following a Fuji cover of Davido’s hit song If.

Naija247news Staff

Naija247news Staff

Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC, an independent investigative news platform delivering accurate, data-driven reporting on Nigerian and global politics, economy, finance, and business. Founded in October 2010, Naija247news specializes in developmental journalism, providing timely insights and analysis to readers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

View Archive →
Naija247news adheres to strict Editorial Policies and Fact-Checking Standards. Found an error? Report it here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR