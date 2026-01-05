Denmark’s Prime Minister Rebukes Trump Over Greenland Takeover Talk, Urges U.S. to Respect Sovereignty

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

NUUK, Greenland, Jan. 7, 2026 (Naija247news) – Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has issued a rare and blunt public rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump, urging Washington to stop discussing the possible takeover or annexation of Greenland, warning that such rhetoric threatens alliance unity between NATO partners.

Frederiksen’s statement, released Sunday, followed renewed comments by Trump asserting that the United States “needs Greenland” for national security reasons, as well as a provocative social media post that intensified diplomatic tensions.

“It makes absolutely no sense for the United States to talk about taking over Greenland,” Frederiksen said, stressing that Washington has no legal or moral right to annex any part of the Danish kingdom. She emphasized that Greenland is already covered by NATO’s collective defence clause and reminded U.S. officials that the territory’s status is not open to negotiation.

“I would therefore strongly urge the United States to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people,” she wrote, adding that Greenlanders have stated “very clearly that they are not for sale.”

Alliance, not confrontation

While firm in tone, Frederiksen framed her response around alliance solidarity rather than confrontation. She noted that Denmark and Greenland already play an active role in Arctic security and that existing defence agreements grant the United States significant military access without undermining Danish or Greenlandic sovereignty.

Her intervention came after a weekend social media post by Katie Miller, wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, which showed an American flag superimposed over Greenland with the caption “SOON.” The post sparked swift diplomatic responses in Copenhagen and Washington.

Denmark’s ambassador to the United States, Jesper Møller Sørensen, responded publicly, reaffirming the close security partnership between Denmark and the U.S. in the Arctic while insisting on respect for territorial integrity.

“Denmark has significantly boosted Arctic defence spending, including a major multibillion-dollar commitment in 2025,” Sørensen wrote. “And yes, we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Trump doubles down

Despite the backlash, Trump has continued to press the argument that Greenland is strategically vital to U.S. defence interests. In an interview with The Atlantic published Sunday, he reiterated his position, saying, “We do need Greenland, absolutely,” citing its location and growing geopolitical importance in the Arctic.

The remarks have unsettled U.S. allies, coming just days after a U.S. military operation in Venezuela and amid broader concerns in Europe about Washington’s increasingly unilateral posture.

Last month, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, a move that drew sharp criticism from both Danish and Greenlandic leaders. Greenland’s prime minister responded at the time that the territory is a democracy and “not an object of superpower rhetoric.”

Greenland’s status

Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. It gained home rule in 1979 and, under a 2009 agreement, has the legal right to declare independence, though it remains economically dependent on Denmark through annual subsidies.

As Arctic competition intensifies amid climate change and global power shifts, Frederiksen’s unusually direct message underscores growing unease among NATO allies over rhetoric that challenges long-standing norms of sovereignty and alliance trust.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.