Demolition as Political Weaponry: The Persecution of Igbos in Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic heartbeat, is often celebrated as a beacon of multiculturalism—a city where ambition, commerce, and enterprise transcend ethnic lines. Yet, beneath this veneer of cosmopolitan unity, a troubling fissure is widening. Recent events in the state, marked by selective demolitions and the perceived targeting of a specific ethnic community, reveal a pattern of political and economic marginalization. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, closely aligned with his political godfather, Bola Tinubu, appears to be wielding state power to pressure and punish the Igbo community, a group historically pivotal to Lagos’s commercial dominance. This is not merely an urban planning issue; it is a calculated political strategy rooted in historical grievance, electoral politics, and socio-economic control.

The Shadow of the Civil War: An Unhealed Historical Wound

To understand the current tension, one must examine the enduring trauma of the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970). For the Igbo community, the war’s conclusion did not mean a return to normalcy in Lagos or across Nigeria. Many Igbo families who had built businesses in Lagos before the war returned to find their properties confiscated, occupied, or effectively abandoned. While Lagos did not formally enact the “Abandoned Property” laws implemented in parts of the East, the effect was often the same: large-scale economic disenfranchisement, coupled with systemic hurdles in reclaiming property.

The post-war period left an indelible mark on the psyche of the Igbo diaspora. Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu’s legal challenge against the Lagos State government, affirming that “abandoned property” lacked legal standing in the state, provided a minor reprieve but did little to reverse decades of informal marginalization. For modern Igbo entrepreneurs in Lagos—from traders at Balogun and Ladipo markets to owners of industrial and commercial hubs—the lesson was clear: wealth accumulation in Lagos, while lucrative, is fragile. Analysts have often noted that a single policy shift or government action could wipe out decades of economic achievement almost overnight.

This historical vulnerability is now being compounded. Today’s Igbo community in Lagos operates within a context shaped by both memory and present political risk. The administration’s actions have awakened fears that the city’s commercial heart—once open to all Nigerians—can be closed off to certain groups when political expediency dictates.

The Sanwo-Olu Era: Demolition as Policy?

Under Governor Sanwo-Olu, Lagos has seen a spate of high-profile demolition exercises framed under the rhetoric of urban renewal, environmental management, and safety enforcement. Yet, observers note a troubling pattern: the consistent targeting of areas with high Igbo occupancy and ownership, often with little to no compensation or resettlement plan.

Specific Cases of Targeted Demolitions

Ayetoro and Okobaba Waterfronts (September 2024): Hundreds of homes and commercial structures were razed in low-income waterside communities, displacing traders, artisans, and families without compensation. These areas, historically inhabited by Igbo entrepreneurs, saw sudden capital losses and disruption of livelihoods that had sustained local commerce for decades.

Oworonsoki/Ojulari Community (September 2025): Along the Iyana Oworo and Lekki coastlines, the government demolished properties deemed “illegal,” ignoring the informal yet decades-long commercial and residential activities of residents. By not offering compensation, the administration sent a clear message that property rights can be overridden when political or ethnic considerations align.

Banana Island Demolitions (April 2023): Even upscale developments were not immune. Twenty structures built on reclaimed land were razed, ostensibly for zoning violations. Unlike lower-income neighborhoods, these actions targeted wealthy developers, signaling that no one is beyond the reach of government authority—but the selective targeting of communities versus individuals reveals the underlying political calculus.

Collectively, these demolitions convey a chilling message: Igbo entrepreneurs and residents, despite their contribution to Lagos’s economy, occupy a precarious position. Economic security is conditional on political compliance, and urban renewal becomes a tool of coercion rather than equitable development.

The Political Calculus: Tinubu’s Legacy and Sanwo-Olu’s Loyalty

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s political trajectory is inseparable from Bola Tinubu, Lagos’s long-serving political godfather. Sanwo-Olu’s mandate is clear: maintain APC dominance in the state. However, the 2023 elections disrupted the political equilibrium. The Igbo community, along with youth and non-traditional voters, delivered overwhelming support to the Labour Party, electing Peter Obi and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in various strongholds.

These election results were not mere statistics—they were a symbolic rejection of the Tinubu-Sanwo-Olu political order. APC victories in Lagos were narrower, and in Igbo-dense areas like Amuwo-Odofin LGA, the Labour Party won a staggering 76.1% of the vote. The message was unambiguous: a key constituency had exercised its democratic right to oppose the entrenched political machinery.

For Sanwo-Olu, enforcing loyalty to Tinubu’s political network is paramount. Analysts suggest that demolitions and property enforcement actions in opposition-heavy areas are less about legality and more about asserting dominance. “The temptation for local politicians is to use state power to constrain groups that challenge their relevance,” one political commentator observed. Sanwo-Olu’s actions, therefore, must be read not just as urban policy but as a politically motivated signal to dissenting communities.

The 2023 Election Aftermath: A Mandate of Division

The gubernatorial election of 2023 unveiled the deep ethnic polarization that has long underpinned Lagos politics. APC secured approximately 762,000 votes (65.95%) against Labour Party’s 312,000 votes (27.03%). However, the Labour Party’s victory in Amuwo-Odofin, a district with one of the highest concentrations of Igbo households, demonstrated both the electoral power and the vulnerability of the Igbo bloc.

Rather than interpreting the vote as a call for inclusive governance, the ruling party’s post-election policies have been interpreted as punitive. The rhetoric—reinforcing the idea that “Lagos is for Lagosians”—and subsequent demolitions suggest a targeted backlash, turning urban management into a weapon for political retribution. The result is an atmosphere of fear and precarity for those who dared vote outside the ruling party’s ethnic-political framework.

Voices of Dissent and Analysis

Civil society and scholars have been vocal in condemning the ethnicization of governance in Lagos. “A policy that targets a specific ethnic group, regardless of legal justification, fundamentally breaks the social contract,” a political analyst said. “It signals that citizenship is conditional, tied to political compliance rather than law or merit.”

Academic critiques of Nigerian politics frequently highlight how elites exploit ethnic divisions to consolidate power and wealth. Lagos, as the nation’s commercial hub, becomes a microcosm for these dynamics. When entrepreneurial communities feel threatened, disinvestment follows. Reports indicate that many successful Igbo entrepreneurs are exploring relocation of their capital and enterprises to other Nigerian states or abroad, including Ghana and Rwanda. The implications are clear: economic dynamism is being sacrificed for political expediency.

Broader Societal and Economic Consequences

Ethnic-targeted policies, if unchecked, carry catastrophic consequences:

Socioeconomic Underdevelopment: Discriminatory practices replace meritocracy with patronage, stunting growth. Driving away productive members of the economy—traders, industrialists, and developers—erodes Lagos’s economic potential and threatens national development.

Erosion of National Unity: Lagos has always symbolized Nigerian pluralism. When it weaponizes ethnicity, it validates fears that drove the Civil War and undermines social cohesion. Ethnic conflicts transition from material disputes to existential questions of identity and entitlement.

Capital Flight and Brain Drain: Insecure environments drive both capital and talent away. The perceived subordination of law to political interests discourages investment, threatening Lagos’s standing as an African commercial hub.

Conclusion

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s tenure demonstrates the peril of conflating politics with governance. The selective targeting of Igbo communities—through demolition exercises and policy enforcement—resurrects historical grievances and signals that economic success is conditional on political conformity. Lagos’s commercial vibrancy has always relied on the contributions of diverse ethnic groups, and alienating a key entrepreneurial class endangers both the city’s economy and Nigeria’s fragile unity.

For the sake of inclusive governance, economic stability, and national cohesion, the government must move past punitive politics and guarantee the fundamental right to property for all citizens, irrespective of ethnicity or political alignment. The future of Lagos, and indeed Nigeria, depends on it.

