Democratic 2028ers scold Trump on Venezuela overnight strike

WASHINGTON — Leading Democratic figures aiming to challenge Donald Trump in the 2028 presidential race sharply criticized the president on Saturday for an overnight military operation in Venezuela, accusing him of overreach and using foreign intervention to distract from domestic political issues.

Trump’s operation, which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, drew immediate condemnation from Democrats who argued the action violated constitutional limits and diverted attention from pressing domestic challenges.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on X (formerly Twitter) that Trump’s move fits a “well-worn pattern” of unpopular presidents seeking foreign distractions.

“An unpopular president — failing on the economy and losing his grip on power at home — decides to launch a war for regime change abroad. The American people don’t want to ‘run’ a foreign country while our leaders fail to improve life in this one,” Buttigieg wrote.

Trump, speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort, defended the operation as consistent with his “America First” agenda. He said the intervention was aimed at stabilizing Venezuela and reclaiming control over the country’s oil resources.

“We want to surround ourselves with good neighbors. We want stability. We want energy,” Trump said. “We’ll run it properly. We’ll run it professionally. We’ll have the greatest oil companies in the world invest billions and take out money to use in Venezuela.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker criticized the move, calling it “unconstitutional” and urging Trump to focus on domestic affordability.

“Donald Trump’s unconstitutional military action in Venezuela is putting our troops in harm’s way with no long-term strategy,” he wrote on X. “The American people deserve a President focused on making their lives more affordable.”

The operation, announced early Saturday on Truth Social, involved U.S. troops capturing Maduro and Flores at their Caracas compound and flying them out of the country. The couple, along with their son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, are expected to face trial in the United States on drug trafficking charges.

Democratic leaders immediately seized on the event to criticize the president and mobilize support. The Democratic National Committee sent a fundraising email denouncing the strike as “another unconstitutional war from Trump, who thinks the Constitution is a suggestion.”

“Trump promised peace, but has delivered chaos,” the email read, signed by DNC Chair Ken Martin. “The most important thing we can do right now is work to elect more Democrats who will check this administration’s power and prevent more disaster.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) highlighted what he called the repeated mistakes of American presidents:

“We keep voting against dumb wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, & Libya, but our Presidents bow to a foreign policy blob committed to militarism,” Khanna wrote on X.

Arizona Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly, both veterans, questioned the operation’s strategic logic.

“I lived through the consequences of an illegal war sold to the American people with lies,” Gallego wrote. “Congress did not authorize this, and our service members should not be sent into harm’s way for another unnecessary conflict.”

“Dropping bombs or toppling a leader doesn’t guarantee democracy, stability, or make Americans safer,” Kelly added.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) dismissed Trump’s claim that the operation targeted drug trafficking, noting his recent pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted of cocaine smuggling.

“It’s about oil and regime change,” she wrote.

Some Democrats welcomed Maduro’s removal but expressed concern over the lack of a clear plan. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis celebrated the capture but urged transparency.

“¡Libertad! Today I celebrate with the people of Venezuela,” Polis wrote. “But there’s no clarity on the plan or who is in charge. The White House must present a roadmap for a transition to genuine democracy.”

Republican figures close to Trump praised the operation. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio framed it as decisive action against corruption and illegal drug trafficking.

“The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States,” Vance wrote on X.

“This is a president of action,” Rubio said. “If he says he’s serious about something, he means it.”

The Maduro operation is likely to shape U.S. political discourse in the coming weeks, with Democrats using it to emphasize foreign policy overreach and Republicans defending Trump’s assertive approach abroad.

