Democracy at Home, Dividend Abroad: Nigeria’s Medical Irony by Godwin Okafor

In Nigeria, the much-touted dividend of democracy often comes in ways that ordinary citizens cannot enjoy. While politicians and government officials travel abroad for routine medical check-ups and treatment, millions of Nigerians grapple with crumbling hospitals, a lack of basic drugs, and a health insurance system that covers only a sliver of the population. The recent news that Finance Minister Wale Edun has flown to the United Kingdom for medical treatment, with presidential approval, underscores a pattern that has persisted for decades: democracy has delivered privileges abroad more than services at home.

The irony is stark. Nigeria’s healthcare system, once considered among the best in Africa during the 1960s and early 1970s, has steadily deteriorated. Hospitals that were the pride of Lagos, Ibadan, and Enugu now face chronic power outages, shortage of essential equipment, and dilapidated wards. The collapse accelerated during the oil boom years, when public investment in health and education was neglected in favor of short-term infrastructure projects and political patronage. By the 1980s and 1990s, structural adjustment programs further weakened public hospitals, as recurrent expenditure was slashed and user fees increased.

Today, Nigeria spends barely 4% of its national budget on health—a figure far below the 15% target set by the Abuja Declaration in 2001. This chronic underfunding manifests in a system where most citizens are left to pay out-of-pocket for even basic services. Maternal and infant mortality rates remain among the highest in the world. Hospitals in major cities like Lagos and Kano are overcrowded, understaffed, and poorly equipped. In contrast, ministers, governors, and other elites have long relied on foreign hospitals in London, India, or South Africa for treatment, a practice seen as both necessary and “prudent” by policymakers themselves.

The absence of a robust health insurance framework exacerbates the problem. Despite the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) being in operation for over two decades, only about 5% of Nigerians are covered. Most Nigerians are forced to pay out-of-pocket, leading to catastrophic healthcare spending for poor families. Meanwhile, government officials have access to premium insurance schemes or discretionary allowances that make flying abroad for treatment routine. This disparity reflects not just economic inequality but a governance failure: a system that prioritizes the health of a few over the well-being of millions.

Historical precedent shows this is not new. Military rulers, politicians, and top bureaucrats have long sought medical care abroad, dating back to the 1970s when military generals flew to London and Germany for treatment, even as domestic health infrastructure languished. Democracy was supposed to change that—provide citizens with better access, accountability, and social welfare. Yet, decades after the transition to civilian rule in 1999, the pattern persists: the elite benefit abroad while citizens suffer at home.

This practice raises fundamental questions about the true dividend of democracy. If democracy cannot guarantee basic healthcare for the majority, is it delivering the core social contract, or merely a veneer of choice and freedom for a privileged few? The current trend reinforces public cynicism: ordinary Nigerians pay taxes, yet the very institutions meant to safeguard their health are neglected, while those in power escape to foreign hospitals at public expense.

One could argue that seeking medical treatment abroad is a personal decision, and indeed, for critical or highly specialized care, options may be limited locally. Yet, the pattern of routine medical tourism for politicians signals a systemic failure. It shows a lack of confidence in domestic hospitals—a lack that government policy should urgently address. Realizing the dividend of democracy at home requires more than lip service; it demands sustained investment in hospitals, training of medical personnel, robust insurance coverage, and transparent health governance.

If democracy in Nigeria is to be meaningful, the “dividend” should be tangible at home: functional hospitals, affordable medicines, and quality care accessible to all citizens. Flying abroad should be the exception, not the rule, for the privileged few. Until then, the phrase “Democracy at Home, Dividend Abroad” will remain a bitter truth—an emblem of inequality that undermines the legitimacy of governance.

Ultimately, a nation’s health system is the mirror of its leadership. When ministers seek care overseas while millions die from preventable diseases at home, it is a reflection not just of personal preference but of systemic neglect. Nigeria can no longer afford this dual standard. The time to invest in domestic health is now—not after another wave of elite medical tourism exposes the failures of governance. Democracy must deliver its dividends at home, not just abroad.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.