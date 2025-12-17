Delta Unveils N42bn Infrastructure Push as Oborevwori Targets Roads, Power and Flood Control

The Delta State Government has approved a massive N42 billion investment to accelerate road construction, electrification and erosion control projects across key parts of the state, signaling a renewed push to deepen infrastructure-led development under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration.

Naija247News gathered that the approval was granted at a recent State Executive Council meeting in Asaba, following extensive reviews of ongoing and proposed capital projects aimed at improving mobility, energy access and environmental protection. The state Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed that the interventions were designed to directly improve living standards and unlock economic opportunities in both urban and rural communities.

According to Aniagwu, major components of the approval include extensive reconstruction works on the old Lagos–Asaba Road, particularly Phase Two covering the Obior–Ubulu-Uku axis in Aniocha South Local Government Area. Additional road projects approved include the Ute-Ogbeje–Ebuenor and Ani-Nwachokor routes in Ika North East, corridors considered vital for commerce and inter-community connectivity.

Naija247News understands that some of the projects underwent cost reviews due to rising market prices and delays previously caused by adverse weather and funding constraints. The council also approved an upward cost review for the Ute-Ogbeje–Otolokpo Road, alongside new construction works on the Etua-Etiti and Etua-Oliogo internal roads in Ndokwa West, to enable contractors fully mobilise to site.

Beyond road infrastructure, erosion and flood control featured prominently in the approvals. Aniagwu revealed that erosion control works around the Asaba International Airport were sanctioned to safeguard critical infrastructure, while flood mitigation efforts will be extended along Dennis Osadebay Way in Asaba, an area repeatedly battered by floodwaters.

Naija247News reports that internal road projects in Otorho-Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, and Imohwe Street in Ughelli metropolis were also approved, further expanding the reach of the state’s development footprint.

On power supply, the state government approved the replacement of a failed 15 MVA transformer and the installation of new 300 KVA transformers, as well as the rehabilitation of substations and related equipment to improve electricity supply in Udu and surrounding communities. Officials say the move is expected to boost industrial productivity and enhance household energy access.

Aniagwu linked the approvals to the recently signed N1.7 trillion 2026 budget, noting that 70 per cent of the appropriation was committed to capital expenditure. He assured residents that due procurement processes would be followed, expressing confidence that the projects would significantly advance Delta State’s long-term development agenda.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.