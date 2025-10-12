“Delta APC Adopts Tinubu, Oborevwori as Sole 2027 Candidates”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State on Sunday formally adopted President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as the party’s sole candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement came during an APC Stakeholders Meeting at the State Banquet Hall, Government House, Asaba, attended by top party leaders, serving and former lawmakers, Commissioners, Local Government Council chairmen, and other stakeholders from the state’s three senatorial districts. Notably absent was former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

The move follows the April 2025 mass defection of Governor Oborevwori, his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC. Since then, internal party tensions, including alleged disputes among leaders and the recent suspension of Omo-Agege loyalists, had complicated party cohesion.

During the meeting, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo moved a motion of confidence, seconded by former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei.

Keyamo praised President Tinubu for his “bold reforms and transformative leadership,” highlighting the removal of the fuel subsidy as a responsible decision that redirected billions of naira into national infrastructure. He noted:

“Just two days ago, Mr. President approved $1 billion for the resuscitation of the Warri Port and other key projects, including the Lagos/Calabar coastal road and the rebuilding of Lagos Airport. These are direct results of subsidy removal savings. The President has proven to be a prudent manager and visionary leader.”

He also commended Governor Oborevwori for his leadership and extensive infrastructural developments across Delta State, moving that:

“The Delta APC passes a vote of confidence in President Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and adopts them as the party’s sole candidates for the 2027 general election.”

Victor Ochei seconded the motion, praising the inclusive governance and developmental impact of Tinubu and Oborevwori. The motion was unanimously adopted.

In his remarks, Governor Oborevwori expressed gratitude to APC stakeholders, pledging to continue delivering on his development agenda:

“I want to thank you for the confidence reposed in us and for accepting us as sole candidates in 2027. The APC is growing stronger by the day because more governors will join us before the end of November.”

He described President Tinubu as:

“A man who rewards loyalty, commitment, and results,”

and warned against disloyalty within the party:

“Some in power today didn’t work for the APC, but we know them. When the time comes, we will expose them. This time, loyalty will be rewarded, not hypocrisy.”

Immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa welcomed the development, calling the April 2025 mass defection “a turning point in the state’s political history.”

“Today, I can confidently say that joining the APC was the right step in the right direction. The party is now stronger, more united, and better positioned for victory in 2027,” Okowa said.

APC State Chairman Omeni Sobotie declared that Governor Oborevwori’s performance had made the party “formidable and unstoppable,” warning anyone planning to contest against him that they would “meet a brick wall.”

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.