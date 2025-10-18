Dele Momodu Spills why Ben Murray-Bruce Dumped Opposition for APC

18, October 2025/Naija 247news

Prominent chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has revealed why former Bayelsa Senator Ben Murray-Bruce made the switch to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Politics Behind the Defection

According to Momodu, Murray-Bruce’s decision to join the APC wasn’t surprising, as the party currently offers a smoother path for his political aspirations. “Those in opposition are often seen as foolish for not joining the ruling party,” Momodu said, implying that Murray-Bruce made a pragmatic decision to align himself with the party in power. Momodu expressed disbelief at Murray-Bruce’s defection, having assumed they were working together during the Atiku campaign, but ultimately respects his right to change parties as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

Murray-Bruce himself cited confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic and governance reforms as the reason for his decision. He praised Tinubu’s infrastructure drive, petroleum market deregulation, and CBN restructuring, saying these policies are restoring investor confidence and strengthening the naira.

A Boost for the Ruling Party

The defection of Murray-Bruce to the APC is seen as a significant boost to the ruling party, and it’s clear that his decision was driven by a desire to be part of the current government’s vision for Nigeria. As the country continues to navigate its economic and political challenges, the move by Murray-Bruce is likely to be closely watched by Nigerians and could set a precedent for other politicians considering a switch. Only time will tell if this move will pay off for Murray-Bruce, but one thing is certain – the Nigerian political landscape is ever-changing, and players are constantly recalibrating their strategies.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.