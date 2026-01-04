Delcy Rodríguez Refuses to Negotiate with US, Vows to Defend Venezuela

Caracas, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — Venezuela’s acting President, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, has declared she has no intention of negotiating with the United States, directly contradicting claims made by former US President Donald Trump.

Rodríguez appeared “with complete serenity” at a press conference shortly after Trump’s statements, insisting that Venezuela “is not the colony of any country,” Chris Gilbert, a professor at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela, told Al Jazeera.

According to Gilbert, Rodríguez framed the government’s authority as rooted in its connection with the people and its democratic legitimacy. She outlined a defence strategy relying on a tripartite alliance between the military, the people, and the police, pointing to the mobilisation of militias in neighbourhoods across the country.

“There are more than four million militia members,” Gilbert said, highlighting this as evidence of the government’s popular support.

Gilbert added that Venezuelans have historically rejected foreign intervention and are expected to continue resisting, regardless of pressure or threats from Washington.

David Okoroafor, News Writer

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.