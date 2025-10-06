Menu
Deji Adeyanju Questions Authenticity of Big Brother Naija Prize Money — “Why Do Winners Still Look Broke?”

Naija247news | Lagos, October 6, 2025 — Prominent human rights activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has stirred online debate after questioning whether winners of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) actually receive the prize money publicly announced at the end of each season.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Adeyanju expressed skepticism over the show’s financial transparency, pointing out that several past winners appear to struggle financially after their supposed multi-million-naira windfall.

“Do they really give BBNaija winners the prize money? The reason I am asking is because many of them end up looking extremely broke thereafter,” Adeyanju tweeted.

His post quickly gained traction, sparking mixed reactions from fans and industry observers. While some users agreed with his sentiments, suggesting that the show’s rewards might be exaggerated or tied up in brand deals, others argued that the winners’ financial situations depend on personal choices, lifestyle spending, and poor financial management rather than unpaid prize money.

Background: BBNaija’s Billion-Naira Promises

Since its return in 2017, Big Brother Naija has positioned itself as one of Africa’s biggest reality TV franchises, offering grand prizes reportedly worth ₦120 million and above — including cash, cars, and sponsored endorsements.

However, Adeyanju’s comments revive longstanding questions about the structure of BBNaija’s reward system, including tax deductions, brand partnerships, and delayed disbursements.

Some critics argue that winners often face difficulties converting their reality TV fame into long-term financial stability, while others believe post-show mismanagement, not unpaid winnings, fuels the “broke celebrity” narrative.

Social Media Buzz

The tweet has since generated thousands of engagements, with fans tagging past winners such as Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, and Phyna, urging them to clarify whether they received the full amounts promised by organizers Multichoice Nigeria.

Neither Multichoice nor the show’s sponsors have responded to Adeyanju’s remarks as of press time.

