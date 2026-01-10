Defence Minister’s Wife Urges Nigerians to Support Armed Forces, Families of Fallen Soldiers

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The wife of the Minister of Defence, Mrs Oghogho Musa, has called on Nigerians to show sustained support for the Armed Forces and the families of fallen soldiers, describing them as the “unseen pillars” that uphold the nation’s security architecture.

Naija247news reports that Musa made the call on Saturday in Abuja during the Humanitarian Day event organised as part of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) activities for members of the barracks community.

She noted that while military personnel confront danger on the frontlines, their courage is often sustained by the patience, resilience and sacrifices of their families at home. According to her, the defence of the nation goes beyond the battlefield and extends into homes, communities and the emotional lives of military families across Nigeria.

“While our soldiers bear the visible weight of duty, their families carry an equally profound burden, quietly, consistently, and with steadfast courage,” Musa said.

Naija247news understands that she described the event as a timely reminder of the human side of military service, stressing that the welfare and dignity of soldiers and their families are central to national security and unity.

She explained that the inclusion of humanitarian-focused activities in this year’s celebration reflects a growing recognition of the importance of morale and family support within the Armed Forces.

According to Musa, the theme of the 2026 celebration, “Celebrating the Strengths Behind Our Soldiers,” underscores the vital role played by spouses, children and parents in supporting military personnel.

“The theme captures a simple but powerful truth: behind every uniform is a family whose support forms the unseen pillars of our armed forces,” she said.

Musa added that the event was carefully designed to promote care, inclusion and shared joy within the barracks community. Activities lined up for the day included a Kiddies’ Corner, sports, talent showcases and mentoring sessions for teenagers, which she said reflected a strong belief in nurturing the next generation.

Naija247news reports that she also used the occasion to remember fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in service to the nation, while extending gratitude to their families.

“We honour their mission and extend our deepest gratitude to their families. Supporting them remains a solemn national duty,” she said, adding that the distribution of educational materials, hygiene kits and essential items symbolised a collective responsibility to give back to those who protect the country.

“While our soldiers defend the nation, the nation must in turn defend their dignity, welfare and future,” Musa added.

In her remarks, Mrs Hassana Pheelangwa, wife of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, said the event was organised to celebrate the spouses and children of soldiers who continue to serve the country with bravery and commitment.

According to her, even in the most challenging circumstances, it is the quiet and unwavering strength of military families that forms the foundation upon which soldiers stand.

She noted that the programme was designed to be both meaningful and engaging, with activities aimed at bringing joy, encouragement and a sense of belonging to everyone present.

Naija247news reports that the Humanitarian Day event formed a key part of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day activities nationwide, highlighting the growing focus on the welfare of military families alongside honouring serving and fallen personnel.