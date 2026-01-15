Defence Minister: Porous Borders Driving Nigeria’s Insecurity Crisis

Updated: Jan 15, 2026
By Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has identified porous borders as a key factor fuelling the country’s ongoing insecurity challenges.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Musa revealed that the federal government is exploring measures such as border walls and the deployment of advanced technology to curb illegal crossings. According to the minister, these gaps allow terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers to move freely across the country, worsening the security situation.

“Porous borders are one of the main reasons for insecurity in Nigeria,” Musa said, stressing the need for urgent and sustainable interventions to protect citizens and maintain national security.

The minister’s comments come amid rising concerns over attacks, kidnappings, and criminal activities linked to cross-border movements in several states across Nigeria.

Musa emphasised that strengthening border security, combined with modern surveillance tools, is part of the federal government’s strategy to tackle insecurity and safeguard communities.

