Defence Minister Badaru: ‘We Know Bandits’ Locations, But Direct Strikes Risk Civilian Lives’

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has explained why the military cannot always launch direct attacks against bandits despite knowing many of their locations, citing the high risk of civilian casualties and the complex nature of guerrilla warfare.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Badaru said the armed groups often operate from areas where conventional bombardment could endanger innocent people.

“This is how guerrilla warfare works. There will be periods of calm, and then they launch an attack that shakes the nation. Yes, we know their locations, but some of these areas are places where direct strikes could endanger civilians, or forests where our bombs cannot penetrate,” he said.

Troops Working ‘Day and Night’

Badaru stressed that security forces are working relentlessly to dismantle the networks behind the rising violence.

“We never said the problem was completely over. But this renewed kidnapping of schoolchildren worries us. We are studying what went wrong and how to prevent a recurrence.”

He added that an established framework for school safety had significantly reduced abductions in the past two years.

Probe Into Kebbi School Attack

The minister confirmed that authorities are investigating reports that security personnel were withdrawn shortly before bandits attacked a girls’ school in Maga, Kebbi State.

“We will uncover what happened. If anyone is found culpable, they will be sanctioned.”

Bandit Taxation of Rural Communities

Badaru also acknowledged growing concerns that bandit groups are extorting rural communities. He explained that while the military is actively engaging these groups, operations in such populated or forested areas must be executed cautiously to avoid harming civilians.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.