Defence HQ Holds Joint Border Security Meeting After Nigerian, Nigerien Troops Clash in Katsina

The Defence Headquarters has convened a Joint Border Security Meeting following a clash between Nigerian and Nigerien soldiers on Saturday, November 29, in Mazanya, a border community in Jibia Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, announced the development on Monday, December 1, explaining that the meeting was aimed at strengthening liaison between security forces of both countries and preventing future incidents.

The confrontation occurred after reports indicated that Nigerien soldiers had crossed into Nigerian territory without prior authorization, prompting fears of a possible terrorist incursion. Nigerian troops—including personnel from Operation Fansan Yanma, the police, the Department of State Services, and the Civilian Joint Task Force—responded to the perceived threat, leading to the brief clash.

Major General Onoja clarified that the Nigerien soldiers were engaged in a routine water-fetching activity. He noted that a convoy of four gun trucks and a Toyota Jeep carrying Nigerien officers and troops had entered Mazanya to collect water, a practice historically conducted without issue. However, the unusually large size of the convoy alarmed local vigilantes, who misinterpreted the movement as a hostile advance. “This misunderstanding led to the vigilantes opening fire on the Nigerien troops,” Onoja said.

Following immediate dialogue between Nigerian security authorities and the Nigerien commander on the ground, the situation was swiftly de-escalated. The visiting troops successfully fetched water and returned to their side of the border without further incident.

During the discussions, the Nigerian commander emphasized the importance of prior communication and liaison before any future cross-border missions, particularly when large formations or senior officers are involved. The Nigerien commander acknowledged the concerns and committed to improving communication to avoid similar misunderstandings.

Major General Onoja reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful and cooperative relations with neighbouring countries, highlighting the long-standing cultural, economic, and security ties between Nigeria and Niger. He stressed that both countries will continue collaborating to address shared challenges such as terrorism, smuggling, illegal migration, and other cross-border threats.

He also called on residents of Mazanya and other border communities to remain calm but vigilant. “The situation is fully under control, and both Nigerian and Nigerien authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians living along the border,” Onoja said.

The Defence Headquarters affirmed that lessons from the incident are being taken seriously, with concrete measures underway to prevent future misunderstandings and maintain stability in border communities.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.