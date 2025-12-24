Defections Overload APC, Threaten Democracy, Says Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, has warned that the growing wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) poses a grave danger to Nigeria’s democratic stability, likening the situation to an overloaded boat at midstream.

Naija247news reports that Moro made the remarks on Tuesday during plenary sitting of the Senate, following the defection of two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators from Rivers State, Barinada Mpigi, representing Rivers South-East, and Allwell Onyesoh, representing Rivers East, to the APC.

The defections were formalised in the red chamber amid fanfare, with several APC leaders and supporters admitted into the Senate gallery after lawmakers suspended relevant rules to accommodate them. According to Naija247news, the development further widened the numerical gap between the ruling party and the opposition in the upper legislative chamber.

Reacting after plenary resumed, Moro described the latest defections as a “dangerous drift” capable of weakening opposition politics and undermining democratic balance in the country. He acknowledged the constitutional right of lawmakers to freely associate but warned of the broader consequences for Nigeria’s multiparty system.

Naija247news gathered that Moro cautioned that excessive concentration of power within one political party could destabilise governance, stressing that democracy thrives on robust opposition. He argued that the actions of defecting lawmakers should not be framed as evidence of the imminent collapse of opposition parties.

Drawing a metaphor, Moro said overloading a boat while already midstream could lead to its capsizing, warning that unchecked defections may ultimately backfire on the ruling party and the political system at large. He further criticised what he perceived as celebratory reactions from APC leadership, saying such attitudes send the wrong signal about the health of Nigeria’s democracy.

According to Naija247news, Moro insisted that the PDP had not collapsed and would continue to play its role in advancing national interest from the minority bench. He added that dissatisfaction within the opposition should not be misinterpreted as weakness or political extinction.

The remarks, however, sparked immediate objections on the Senate floor. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin raised a point of order, arguing that Moro’s comments violated Senate rules and constituted personal opinions rather than procedurally recognised submissions. He maintained that the minority leader should have invoked the appropriate standing order before making such statements.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio aligned with the procedural concerns, noting that the protest did not comply with Senate rules, especially as the defection letters had earlier been read and deferred before being revisited ahead of the day’s legislative business.

Nevertheless, Akpabio also observed that expressions of dissatisfaction should not be entirely suppressed, referencing Moro’s analogy that a child who is beaten should not be stopped from crying. This, according to Naija247news, slightly softened the procedural rebuke issued against the minority leader.

Earlier, Mpigi and Onyesoh justified their decision to leave the PDP by citing unresolved internal divisions at the party’s national level. Naija247news understands that the defections further reduced the PDP’s strength in the Senate from 26 to 24 seats, while the APC increased its tally from 75 to 77 seats.

Political analysts warn that continued defections could reshape legislative dynamics ahead of future elections, raising fresh questions about party cohesion, ideological consistency, and the future of opposition politics in Nigeria.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.