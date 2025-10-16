“Defections Confirm Tinubu’s One-Party Ambitions — ADC”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the recent wave of defections by opposition governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the trend as “political apostasy” and warning that it confirms fears that President Bola Tinubu is working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party accused the defecting governors of abandoning their people for selfish interests rather than serving democratic principles.

“The recent defections by the governors of Enugu and Bayelsa States to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) validate the African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s long-standing warning that President Bola Tinubu is determined to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, no matter the cost to democracy or national stability,” Abdullahi said.

He argued that while the defections may appear to strengthen the APC, the real losers are the citizens, who have been abandoned by leaders joining the same government responsible for their suffering. “While it may seem like the APC has added more governors to its column, in reality, what has happened is these governors have actually abandoned their people to team up with the ruling party that has made life miserable for the majority,” he said.

Abdullahi highlighted the failures of the Tinubu administration, citing rising food prices, unemployment, insecurity, poor healthcare, weak social welfare, corruption, and a declining international standing. “Nigerians can see the current state of the nation. They live through the APC’s failures every single day. Even those who once campaigned for the APC or had its logo on their social media profiles now avoid association with the party,” he said.

The ADC accused the defecting governors of betraying their democratic responsibility. Abdullahi said that instead of standing with the people and providing alternatives, they joined what he called a “grand conspiracy against the Nigerian people.” He added, “When the ruling party has misgoverned the country, the only hope for the people in a democracy is for the opposition to rise up in defence, propose alternative ideas, and lead the people out of their misery. This is what Nigerians expected from these governors in opposition. Instead, they abdicated. And in an act of historic political apostasy, they chose to join the grand conspiracy against the Nigerian people. They abandoned their people, not out of conviction but out of cowardice and other selfish considerations.”

Despite the defections, the ADC expressed optimism about the political awareness of Nigerians. Abdullahi stated that the 2027 elections will be less about political parties and more about a contest between the people and a ruling party “that has sent the majority into abject poverty.”

“While the ruling party continues to celebrate the defection of these governors, the ADC and the opposition coalition are equally delighted that the line has been made even clearer between those who are committed to saving the country and those who merely want to join the gravy train. The people can see, and they are waiting. 2027 will be a clear battle between the people of Nigeria and President Tinubu and his gang of governors in the APC,” Abdullahi concluded.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.