“Dear God, Intervene in Nigeria”: Nicki Minaj Prays for Release of 303 Christian Hostages

Global music superstar Nicki Minaj has turned her attention to one of Nigeria’s darkest unfolding tragedies, publicly praying for divine intervention following the mass abduction of Christian students and teachers in the country’s north.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Minaj reposted a video of Pope Leo XIV appealing for the release of the hostages — 303 children and 12 staff members kidnapped from St. Mary’s Catholic School last week — and added her own plea to God.

“Dear God, release your immediate intervention in this matter. Rescue the hostages & may the peace that surpasses all understanding fall upon their families right now,” she wrote, closing her prayer with:

“In the mighty name of JESUS.”

Her message has amplified global awareness of the tragedy, which has drawn shock and grief across Christian communities worldwide.

Authorities and rights groups report that the victims — mostly schoolchildren — were taken during a violent raid on the Catholic boarding school in Papiri community. No group has claimed responsibility, but the attack aligns with a pattern of kidnappings targeting Christian communities in northern Nigeria, where armed militias and extremist groups have operated with near-impunity in recent years.

Minaj’s prayer aligns with a growing chorus of global voices demanding action. Pope Leo XIV said he was “deeply saddened” by the abductions and called for the “immediate release” of the innocent children and church workers. Christian leaders across Africa, Europe, and the United States have echoed the appeal.

While Minaj is known for her outspoken presence on social media, her intervention in Nigeria’s crisis underscores the rising international concern over religious violence in the region. The kidnapping of 303 children is one of the largest mass abductions of Christians in years, and families remain in anguish as security forces continue the search.

For many Nigerians, the rapper’s prayer serves as a reminder of the global solidarity forming around the victims — and the urgency of rescuing those still in captivity. Her message highlights the human cost of the crisis: hundreds of terrified children and parents praying for a miracle.

As Nigeria’s security agencies scramble for leads, one plea rises above politics, borders, and fame:

“Dear God… intervene.”

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.