Deadly Midnight Attack: Suspected Bandits Ambush National Park Rangers in Oyo

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Chaos struck Oloka village in Orire LGA, Oyo State, on Tuesday night as suspected bandits launched a violent ambush on personnel of the National Park Service (NPS).

The attack, which occurred around 9:00 pm on January 6, 2026, reportedly caught the officers off guard. Several rangers were killed or injured, though the exact number of casualties is still unconfirmed.

Confirming the incident, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said tactical teams have been deployed to the area. “Yes, there was an attack by yet-to-be-identified men against the men of the National Park. The Commissioner of Police and other service chiefs are currently on their way to the location,” Ayanlade stated.

He added that Mobile Police Force officers and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units have been dispatched to prevent further escalation and restore law and order.

Authorities continue to assess the situation, with more details expected in the coming hours.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.