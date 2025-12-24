Davido Wins $96,564 After Correctly Predicting Super Eagles’ AFCON Opener

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reportedly made a significant profit after correctly predicting the outcome of Nigeria’s opening match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The singer placed a wager on the Super Eagles’ Group C clash against Tanzania in Fes, Morocco, predicting that both teams would score.

Nigeria went on to defeat the Taifa Stars 2–1 on Tuesday, validating the prediction.

Reports said Davido earned a payout of $96,564, estimated at about N150 million, from the successful bet.

The Super Eagles dominated possession for much of the match but fell behind after Tanzania scored against the run of play. Nigeria later equalised before a late goal from Ademola Lookman secured the victory.

The win puts Nigeria in a strong position in Group C as the team continues its quest for a fourth AFCON title.

Nigeria will face their next group opponents in the coming days as the tournament progresses.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.