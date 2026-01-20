Davido Surpasses Music, Could Win Governorship — Seyi Sodimu Draws Line Between Him and Burna Boy

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

LAGOS, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Music executive and former singer Seyi Sodimu has offered a candid assessment of the influence wielded by Nigeria’s biggest music stars beyond the entertainment industry, drawing a sharp contrast between Burna Boy and Davido in terms of public appeal and political relevance.

Sodimu made the remarks while speaking on the What I Know podcast, hosted by veteran actress Shaffy Bello, where the conversation centred on celebrity influence, performance power and cultural impact.

According to him, Burna Boy’s greatest strength lies in his commanding presence on stage and his ability to deliver exceptional live performances.

“Burna Boy has conquered the stage and is very good live,” Sodimu said, acknowledging the Grammy-winning artiste’s global reputation as one of Africa’s most electrifying performers.

However, Sodimu argued that when influence is measured beyond music—particularly in the realm of public perception and politics—Davido operates on a different level entirely.

“Davido surpasses music,” he said. “If he ran for governor today, he will win. I don’t think Burna Boy could win as governor.”

Sodimu attributed Davido’s perceived political appeal to his deep connection with the public, widespread goodwill and his visibility in social and civic spaces beyond entertainment. He suggested that Davido’s accessibility, philanthropy and engagement with everyday Nigerians have helped build a broader base of influence that transcends music fandom.

While Burna Boy is known for his strong political messaging and Pan-African themes in his music, Sodimu implied that this has not necessarily translated into mass political capital in the same way.

The comments have since sparked debate among fans and industry observers, reigniting long-standing comparisons between the two global Afrobeats stars—not just in musical style and achievements, but in cultural relevance and social power.

Both artistes are among Nigeria’s most internationally recognised musicians, with Burna Boy celebrated for his artistry and live performances, and Davido widely regarded for his commercial success, philanthropy and grassroots popularity.