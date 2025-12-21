Davido, French Montana Light Up AFCON 2025 Opening Ceremony in Rabat

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opened in spectacular fashion on Saturday night as Afrobeats megastar Davido and global rap icon French Montana delivered a high-energy performance at the tournament’s Opening Ceremony in Rabat, Morocco.

Fans at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium were treated to a live rendition of the official AFCON 2025 soundtrack, as both artists electrified the atmosphere with pulsating rhythms, vibrant stage presence, and cross-continental musical flair.

Music Meets Football on Africa’s Biggest Stage

The performance underscored AFCON’s growing reputation as more than a football tournament, but a cultural showcase celebrating African identity, creativity, and global influence. Davido’s Afrobeats dominance blended seamlessly with French Montana’s rap verses, drawing thunderous applause from the packed stadium.

Supporters and football fans watching across Africa and beyond quickly took to social media, hailing the duo for setting an energetic and celebratory tone for the competition.

Many praised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for spotlighting African music on a global stage, noting that the opening ceremony reflected the continent’s cultural power alongside its footballing excellence.

AFCON 2025 Begins in Style

With the opening ceremony now complete, attention shifts to the football action as Africa’s top national teams battle for continental glory. The opening night performance has already raised expectations, signaling that AFCON 2025 will be as memorable off the pitch as it is on it.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.