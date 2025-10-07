Menu
David Mark: ADC Will Be Bigger Than Any Personality, Stronger Than Any Moment

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

By Naija247news Editorial Team

Abuja | October 7, 2025

Leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) convened in a closed-door meeting in Abuja, with former Senate President David Mark, the party’s National Chairman, presiding.

The meeting, which marked the inaugural session of ADC’s National Working Committee (NWC), was attended by prominent party figures including Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (National Secretary), Babachir Lawal (former SGF), and Professor Oserheimen Osunbor (former Edo State Governor).

Addressing members, Mark emphasised that ADC seeks national progress over personal interest, insisting that the party’s mission goes beyond merely acquiring power.

“We are in a marathon; we must compete and win. Failure is not an option,” he said.

He assured the NWC that the ADC would be an institution “bigger than any personality, stronger than any moment”, distinguishing itself from conventional political parties in Nigeria.

Mark described the leadership of the party as pan-African, people-oriented, and problem-solving, committed to addressing the needs of citizens, including persons with disabilities, retirees, and the vulnerable.

“The conveners of this mission are respected leaders from every corner of our nation who have freely chosen service over comfort. We have set aside narrow interests for the common good. The road will be uphill; sacrifice will be demanded,” he added.

The former Senate President also highlighted potential resistance to democratic ideals from detractors, stressing the need for unity and courage:

“Those threatened by democracy will resist it. Still, we advance — calmly, courageously, together as a formidable team.”

Furthermore, Mark outlined four non-negotiable pillars of ADC leadership:

  1. Character

  2. Competence

  3. Courage

  4. Discipline

These, he said, would guide the party’s strategy and decision-making as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

