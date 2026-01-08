Datti Baba-Ahmed Throws Hat in 2027 Presidential Ring, Declares “I’m Not Following Anyone’s Trajectory”

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Abuja – Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate in 2023, formally declared his interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election on Wednesday, shaking up Nigeria’s opposition landscape. The announcement came barely a week after Peter Obi exited the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), sparking debates over the party’s direction and the future of opposition politics.

Speaking at the Labour Party national secretariat, Baba-Ahmed made it clear that his ambition predates Obi’s political moves. “I have made myself to contest for the office in 2027. I’m not following anybody’s trajectory or stepping into anybody’s shoes,” he declared. “Before His Excellency Governor Peter Obi filed for the presidency, I aspired for the presidency before him. The records are there for you to see.”

The former lawmaker recalled his earlier presidential bid in the Peoples Democratic Party primaries in 2018, highlighting that his alignment with Obi in 2023 was driven by a vision for national unity, not personal ambition.

Addressing concerns over religion and ethnicity, Baba-Ahmed reaffirmed that Nigeria’s constitution guarantees every qualified citizen the right to contest. “Yes, I am a practising Muslim, yes, I am a Hausa man, but I’m a Nigerian, and the constitution allows me to contest. I’m doing this because Nigeria needs help,” he said.

While announcing his ambition, Baba-Ahmed vowed to remain law-abiding and adhere strictly to party and electoral guidelines until official processes are triggered.

Labour Party National Chairman Julius Abure praised Baba-Ahmed for staying with the party despite Obi’s exit, noting that key figures, including Abia State Governor Alex Otti, have also chosen loyalty over defection. Abure emphasized that the party remains intact, united, and committed to providing a credible alternative for Nigerians.

Baba-Ahmed’s move adds a new twist to the 2027 presidential race, as opposition parties recalibrate and early positioning intensifies amid shifting alliances.

