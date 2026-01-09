“Datti Baba-Ahmed: I Did Not Declare for 2027 Presidential Race”

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed has dismissed claims suggesting he recently declared an intention to contest the presidency.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday, Baba-Ahmed clarified that his comments had been misinterpreted, stressing that no official declaration had been made.

“I never declared to contest the presidency two days ago,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed explained that his recent remarks were limited to reaffirming his membership of the Labour Party, amid ongoing discussions about the party’s direction and leadership. While acknowledging that political possibilities may exist in the future, he reiterated that no decision or announcement had been made at this stage.

The clarification follows widespread media and social media reports claiming Baba-Ahmed was positioning himself for a presidential run ahead of the next general election. The reports sparked debate among supporters and political observers, many of whom interpreted his comments as a signal of ambition.

Elaborating, Baba-Ahmed said:

“Two days ago, what I did was simply say that I remain in the Labour Party. I never declared to contest the presidency, even though there could be a possibility of that happening. I reiterated my membership of the Labour Party, and that is all.”

He further noted that any official declaration of interest would be subject to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timelines and the party’s internal processes.

“The submission I made was that one will have to wait for the INEC timetable and for the party to make the call for people to indicate their interest. I did not declare,” he added.

Baba-Ahmed also criticised social media for amplifying misinformation, urging professional media organizations to ensure accuracy in reporting.