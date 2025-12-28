Dangote’s Entry Changed Everything — But Not the Power Structure

Nigeria is finally refining petrol at home. After decades of import dependence, subsidy distortions and chronic scarcity, the sight of falling pump prices feels almost revolutionary. From over ₦1,200 per litre in late 2024 to as low as ₦739 in parts of the country by December 2025, petrol prices have collapsed with a speed few Nigerians thought possible.

The immediate explanation is simple: competition. The entry of the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery, the partial revival of NNPC-linked refining, and a deregulated pricing regime have triggered an intense price war. Consumers, for once, appear to be winning.

Yet history warns that Nigeria’s most dangerous policy errors occur precisely at moments of apparent relief. The real question is not whether prices have fallen, but whether power has truly dispersed in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market—or merely shifted hands.

Breaking Import Dependence Was Necessary

There is no doubt that Dangote Refinery’s entry is structurally transformative. For the first time in decades, Nigeria is no longer almost entirely dependent on imported petrol despite being Africa’s largest crude oil producer. Local refining has reduced exposure to foreign exchange volatility, shipping costs and geopolitical supply shocks. That alone justifies years of advocacy for domestic refining.

The fall in average pump prices between November 2024 and November 2025, confirmed by National Bureau of Statistics data, reflects genuine supply improvements. So does the speed with which price signals now move across the market—something impossible under the opaque subsidy regime.

In this sense, Nigeria has crossed a historic threshold. But crossing a threshold is not the same as completing a transition.

From State Monopoly to Market Concentration

Before deregulation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) sat at the centre of fuel imports, pricing and distribution. It was an inefficient monopoly cushioned by subsidies and political discretion. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) sought to end this by separating regulation from commerce and converting NNPC into a profit-oriented company.

That reform is necessary. But reforms do not automatically produce competitive markets. They merely change the rules under which power operates.

Today, Nigeria risks replacing a state-dominated import monopoly with a refinery-led pricing order—one that appears competitive on the surface but remains structurally concentrated underneath. When one refinery is large enough to move prices nationwide through ex-depot adjustments—over 20 in a single year—its influence extends beyond ordinary market participation.

This is not an argument against Dangote Refinery. It is an argument against assuming that scale automatically equals competition.

Price Wars Are Not Neutral

Price wars are often celebrated as proof that markets are working. In reality, they are tests of endurance, not fairness. Large players with deeper balance sheets can sustain lower margins longer than smaller marketers. Independent marketers who bought petrol at higher prices are now forced to sell at losses or lose customers entirely. Bank interest accumulates while inventory value collapses.

In the short term, consumers benefit. In the medium term, weaker players exit. In the long term, concentration increases.

Nigeria has seen this movie before. Telecommunications liberalisation broke NITEL’s monopoly but produced a tight oligopoly. Power sector reform dismantled NEPA but failed to deliver competition or reliability. The lesson is not that liberalisation fails, but that liberalisation without active competition policy produces new centres of dominance.

Regulation Cannot Be Passive

Officials now emphasise that NNPCL is no longer a regulator and that price determination lies with the market. That distinction is legally correct but economically incomplete. Markets do not regulate themselves, especially in fragile economies with weak institutions and high entry barriers.

The role of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) is therefore pivotal. Yet regulation so far has been largely procedural—licensing, compliance, reporting—rather than structural.

What is missing is active market stewardship:

Transparent publication of ex-depot pricing logic

Monitoring of anti-competitive behaviour, including predatory pricing

Clear safeguards against market foreclosure

Protection of access to storage, logistics and distribution for smaller players

Without these, “willing buyer, willing seller” becomes a slogan rather than a market principle.

NNPCL’s Unresolved Identity

NNPCL itself sits at the centre of this ambiguity. Legally, it is now a commercial entity required to compete profitably. Politically and socially, Nigerians still expect it to stabilise prices, guarantee supply and absorb shocks.

Describing NNPCL as a “supplier of last resort” reflects this unresolved identity. A purely commercial company does not play that role. A national stabiliser does. Trying to be both without explicit policy clarity risks distorting competition while disappointing public expectations.

This identity tension will not disappear on its own. It must be resolved through clear governance rules, not rhetorical reassurance.

Cheap Fuel Is Not the Same as Reform Success

There is a temptation—especially in politically difficult times—to equate falling fuel prices with policy success. That temptation should be resisted.

True reform success is measured by:

Price stability , not just reductions

Supply reliability , not episodic abundance

Market entry , not forced exits

Institutional credibility, not verbal assurances

Nigeria’s fuel market today is volatile precisely because it is still finding its structure. Volatility is normal during transitions, but unmanaged volatility creates distrust, hoarding behaviour and policy backlash.

The Real Risk Ahead

The greatest risk is not that prices will rise again—that is inevitable. The real risk is that when they do, Nigerians will discover that market power has reconsolidated, choices have narrowed, and regulatory capacity has lagged behind reality.

If that happens, the political pressure to reintroduce price controls or subsidies will return—undoing the very reforms now being celebrated.

A Narrow Window for Getting It Right

Nigeria currently has a narrow but valuable window: falling prices have reduced public anger and created space for institution-building. That space should be used deliberately.

Competition must be protected, not assumed. Regulation must be active, not ceremonial. Market power must be monitored, not romanticised. And success must be defined structurally, not emotionally.

Dangote’s entry has changed everything about Nigeria’s fuel supply. But until power truly disperses, it has not changed the most important thing.

