“Dangote vs. NMDPRA: ICPC to Probe $7 Million Education Scandal”

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has formally invited billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote for further submissions in connection with his petition against the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Alhaji Farouk Ahmed.

The commission has scheduled Dangote—or his legal representative, Ogwu Onoja, SAN—to appear on Monday as the investigation officially commences. Sources confirmed that ICPC has also established a special panel of senior investigators to handle the high-profile probe.

Dangote’s petition alleges that Farouk Ahmed engaged in corrupt practices and misappropriated public funds, including spending over $7 million on the overseas education of his four children in Switzerland. The businessman accused the former regulator of economic sabotage, claiming that Ahmed undermined domestic refining by colluding with international traders and oil importers through the continued issuance of import licences.

Farouk Ahmed has since resigned from his position, but ICPC emphasized that the probe will continue despite his departure. “The resignation of Ahmed does not affect this probe, which is in the public interest,” a source familiar with the commission’s proceedings told Naija247news.

Panel and Process

According to sources, ICPC Chairman Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN) tasked the panel with prioritizing Dangote’s petition, highlighting the importance the commission attaches to the case. Dangote is expected to submit all supporting evidence during the Monday session, after which investigators will isolate specific issues and formally request responses from Farouk Ahmed.

“All is set for the investigation,” the source said. “Dangote or his lawyer is to present relevant documents and evidence to support the petition. He who alleges must prove or provide leads on the allegations which our investigators must act on. ICPC is committed to fairness for all parties involved.”

Section 19 of the ICPC Act 2000 criminalizes any public officer who uses their position to confer an unfair or corrupt advantage on themselves, relatives, associates, or other public officials. Conviction carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment without an option of a fine.

Allegations Against Farouk Ahmed

The petition details claim that Farouk Ahmed spent over $7 million of public funds for the education of his children in Switzerland, without any verifiable source of lawful income. Dangote’s legal team listed the children’s names, schools, and amounts spent, which ICPC is expected to verify during the investigation.

“These actions, if proven, constitute gross abuse of office, breach of the Code of Conduct for public officers, corrupt enrichment, and embezzlement,” the petition asserts.

The dispute between Dangote and petroleum regulators previously culminated in a N100 billion lawsuit, which was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging import licences granted by NMDPRA and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). The suit, citing violations of the Petroleum Industry Act, was discontinued in July 2025.

ICPC Petition Guidelines

ICPC regulations allow any individual, corporate entity, or organisation—within or outside Nigeria—to submit complaints alleging corruption or related offences. Complaints can be submitted physically, by post, or online, and the commission must acknowledge receipt within 48 hours. Reports must include detailed information about the alleged offences, the parties involved, and relevant contact information for follow-up.

Spokesperson John Okor Odey confirmed receipt of Dangote’s petition on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, and assured that the ICPC would diligently investigate the allegations.

“The ICPC wishes to state that the petition will be duly investigated,” Odey said.

The case marks another high-profile instance of the private sector challenging regulatory conduct in Nigeria, reflecting growing concerns about accountability and governance in critical national industries such as petroleum.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.