Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Dangote Urges Swift Legislation of “Nigeria First” Policy to drive growth of Manufacturing Sector

By: Naija247news

Date:

Africa’s leading industrialist, Aliko Dangote has made a passionate plea to the Federal Government to urgently legislate and implement the proposed “Nigeria First” Policy, describing it as a critical lever for revitalizing the nation’s manufacturing sector.

The legislation, according to him, holds the keys to accelerating the nation’s economic growth and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

Addressing manufacturers in Lagos at the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dangote lauded the theme of this year’s gathering “Nigeria First: Prioritizing Made-in-Nigeria”  saying it is timely and a strategic call to action.

“The ‘Nigeria First’ Policy is not just a slogan but a call to action for sustained development and transformation led by our manufacturers,” Dangote stated. “If implemented effectively, it can boost GDP, reduce import dependence, and generate jobs across the country”, Dangote charges

He emphasised that the policy represents a transformative framework capable of propelling Nigeria toward industrial self-sufficiency and global competitiveness. Drawing parallels with global economic powerhouses such as China, India, and the United States, Dangote underscored the importance of adopting a locally tailored industrial policy to protect and promote domestic industries.

Despite Nigeria’s vast potential, Dangote expressed concern that manufacturing contributes less than 10 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a figure that has stagnated for over a decade. He attributed this to persistent structural challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, policy inconsistency, high energy costs, foreign exchange volatility, and limited access to finance.

To address these challenges, Dangote outlined some strategic priorities that manufacturers expect from the Nigeria First framework among which is: to legislate the Nigeria First Policy by enacting it into law with enforceable compliance mechanisms; Ensure Policy Stability and Long-Term Commitment – Avoiding policy reversals to foster investor confidence; Develop a National Supplier Registry–Creating a verified database of local manufacturers for government procurement; Drive Consumer Engagement and National Pride–Launch a robust “Buy Made in Nigeria” campaign and Incentivise Backward Integration-to support companies investing in local raw materials and Research and Development.

As part of the strategy, Dangote also urged the government to address Infrastructure and Energy Deficits by improving access to affordable power and efficient logistics; Enhance Access to Finance by lowering interest rates and expand funding for manufacturing enterprises and Leverage AfCFTA Opportunities by strengthening export capacity to boost regional competitiveness.

The Industrialist also cited the collapse of Nigeria’s once-thriving textile industry which employed over 500,000 people across 180 mills at its peak as a cautionary tale of the dangers of unchecked importation and weak policy support.

He stressed that the Nigeria First Policy must transcend political cycles and rhetoric to become a binding national strategy. “Every nation is in a race to improve the living conditions of its citizens. The government has taken some steps that give us a fighting chance. The Nigeria First policy, if embraced, will place us in a very competitive position. Let’s act,” he urged.

The 53rd MAN AGM brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and development partners to chart a path for revitalizing Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and positioning it for long-term, inclusive growth.

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Foreign Schools in Nigeria Charging Tuition in Dollars, Pounds, Euros Should Be Shut Down, Says Minister Alake
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Foreign Schools in Nigeria Charging Tuition in Dollars, Pounds, Euros Should Be Shut Down, Says Minister Alake

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Minister Dele Alake proposes closing Nigerian schools charging tuition in foreign currencies, calling it an economic loophole. He also highlighted the government’s gold value chain reforms and initiatives to strengthen the naira.

FCMB Group Launches ₦160 Billion Public Share Offer to Meet CBN Capital Requirements

Naija247news Naija247news -
FCMB Group Plc launches ₦160 billion public share offer to meet CBN capital requirements, strengthen core capital, and secure its international banking licence, demonstrating strong investor confidence and market transparency.

Nigeria’s FX Reserves Surge to Five-Year High of $43.4 Billion Amid Economic Reforms

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s FX reserves hit a five-year high of $43.4 billion, inflation drops to a three-year low, and the CBN emphasizes transparency and stability in monetary policy, signaling renewed investor confidence.

FG Clarifies No Inmate Released Yet Under Presidential Prerogative of Mercy

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The FG has confirmed that no inmate has been released under the recent Presidential Prerogative of Mercy, as the process is still undergoing final administrative review.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Foreign Schools in Nigeria Charging Tuition in Dollars, Pounds, Euros Should Be Shut Down, Says Minister Alake

Policies & Legislation 0
Minister Dele Alake proposes closing Nigerian schools charging tuition in foreign currencies, calling it an economic loophole. He also highlighted the government’s gold value chain reforms and initiatives to strengthen the naira.

FCMB Group Launches ₦160 Billion Public Share Offer to Meet CBN Capital Requirements

Banking & Finance 0
FCMB Group Plc launches ₦160 billion public share offer to meet CBN capital requirements, strengthen core capital, and secure its international banking licence, demonstrating strong investor confidence and market transparency.

Nigeria’s FX Reserves Surge to Five-Year High of $43.4 Billion Amid Economic Reforms

Top Stories 0
Nigeria’s FX reserves hit a five-year high of $43.4 billion, inflation drops to a three-year low, and the CBN emphasizes transparency and stability in monetary policy, signaling renewed investor confidence.

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria