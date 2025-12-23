Dangote Releases Hotline for Reporting MRS Stations Selling PMS Above ₦739 Nationwide

ABUJA, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – Dangote Petroleum Refinery has launched a nationwide hotline for Nigerians to report any MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the approved pump price of ₦739 per litre, intensifying efforts to enforce price compliance and protect consumers in the downstream petroleum market.

In a statement on Monday, the refinery announced that the dedicated hotline — 0800 123 5264 — is now active across the country, allowing motorists and fuel buyers to promptly report violations at MRS stations operating under its supply arrangement.

The move follows Dangote Refinery’s recent commencement of nationwide PMS sales at ₦739 per litre, a price intervention aimed at stabilising fuel costs and easing financial pressure on Nigerians, particularly during the festive season.

Dangote Refinery said the hotline initiative is part of its broader commitment to transparency, affordability, and consumer protection, stressing that Nigerians should not be compelled to pay inflated prices when locally refined fuel is available at a regulated rate.

“We encourage Nigerians to avoid purchasing PMS at inflated prices when locally refined fuel is available at ₦739 per litre. Report any MRS station selling above this price by calling our hotline. Together, we can ensure that the benefits of this price reduction reach every consumer,” the company said.

The refinery reaffirmed its capacity to sustain supply, citing a guaranteed daily output of 50 million litres, and warned against attempts by unscrupulous operators to exploit the price cut by creating artificial scarcity or manipulating distribution.

According to the statement, such actions undermine national economic interests and threaten the gains of domestic refining, including reduced dependence on fuel imports, conservation of foreign exchange, stabilisation of the naira, and improved energy security.

Dangote Refinery also called on regulatory authorities to remain vigilant and take decisive action against any station or operator engaging in unpatriotic practices.

“Any attempt to create artificial scarcity or manipulate supply to frustrate recent price reductions is unpatriotic and unacceptable. We urge regulatory authorities to take firm action, especially during this critical festive period,” the statement added.

Consumers were advised to resist buying fuel above the approved price and to promptly report non-compliant stations, as the refinery continues to position local refining as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic recovery and long-term energy sustainability.