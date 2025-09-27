Dangote Refinery Warns PENGASSAN Directive Could Trigger Fuel Queues, Price Hikes, and Revenue Losses

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has strongly condemned a directive by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) instructing its members to halt crude oil and gas supplies to the facility, warning that such action could unleash widespread hardship across Nigeria’s economy.

In a statement on Saturday, the refinery described the union’s order as “criminal, reckless, and an act of economic sabotage”, noting that it would disrupt the supply of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and cooking gas nationwide.

According to the company, the ripple effects of such disruption would be immediate: renewed fuel queues, soaring pump prices, energy shortages, and unbearable economic pressure on households, businesses, and industries.

“The products that would be disrupted and stopped include but are not limited to aviation fuel, petrol, kerosene, diesel, and cooking gas – all products that are used and required by all Nigerians,” the statement read.

“In what circumstance would it be justified for PENGASSAN to so disrupt and introduce insufferable hardship into the living conditions of Nigerians? None that we can see.”

Economic Risks and Revenue Losses

Dangote Refinery emphasized that beyond fuel scarcity, the Nigerian government stands to lose significant tax revenue. The company remains one of the country’s largest taxpayers and warned that any operational pause would undermine national revenue streams, particularly at a time when Nigeria is battling inflation above 20% and a weakening naira.

The statement also framed the refinery as a strategic national asset, stressing that damage to its operations could send a negative signal to foreign investors who are already cautious about Nigeria’s volatile oil and gas sector.

“This is also economic sabotage against the Nigerian State at multiple levels. Dangote Refinery is the only refinery of its type in Africa and should be the pride of all Nigerians,” it noted.

Legal Grounds and Federal Response

Dangote further insisted that PENGASSAN had “no legal authority” to interfere in supply contracts between the refinery and its vendors, calling on the Federal Government and security agencies to intervene before the situation escalates.

“No law gives PENGASSAN the right to direct its branches to cut off gas and crude oil supplies to Dangote Refinery. Besides, it constitutes a criminal conduct for PENGASSAN or its members to disrupt contracts entered into by the Refinery with third-party suppliers,” the statement added.

The refinery urged PENGASSAN to pursue legal and amicable dispute resolution rather than resorting to directives that could destabilize Nigeria’s fuel supply chain and ignite fresh energy crises.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.