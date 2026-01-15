Dangote Refinery says Fuel scarcity has gone with subsidy, Delivers World-Class Fuels to Nigerians

…Assures Nigerians on Price Stability, Listing of Refinery stocks

ABUJA, Jan. 14, 2026 (Naija247news) — Dangote Refinery has reaffirmed its commitment to supplying Nigerians with premium-quality petrol (PMS) that meets global standards, positioning the facility as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy security.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Dangote Refinery Managing Director and CEO, David Bird, highlighted the refinery’s advanced design and operational flexibility, which enable sustained high output even during maintenance periods.

“Dangote Refinery delivers world-class fuels meeting Euro V specifications to the Nigerian market, marking a decisive shift from the era of substandard imports,” Bird said. “Our ability to export refined petrol to Europe and jet fuel to the Middle East underscores the quality and global competitiveness of our products.”

Bird emphasized that the refinery’s scale, efficiency, and product quality allow it to compete globally while meeting domestic demand. Operating a 24-hour loading system capable of dispatching over 1,000 trucks daily, the refinery has at times achieved daily offtake exceeding 52 million litres, reflecting strong market demand and improved logistics efficiency.

He noted that increased domestic refining capacity has helped shield Nigeria from extreme international crude and product price volatility, maintaining relatively stable pump prices. The CEO also highlighted the refinery’s crude-for-naira arrangement as a strategic measure to conserve foreign exchange and support naira stability.

Looking ahead, Bird outlined plans for major expansion within three years, alongside investments in petrochemicals such as polypropylene, base oils, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Preparations are also underway to list a portion of the refinery on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, allowing Nigerians to participate directly in ownership.

Describing the project as a “continent-building investment,” Bird said:

“It’s no exaggeration to say this is a continent-building project. I stand on the shoulders of giants who have turned this part of Lagos into a potential world-scale industrial hub.”

Bird confirmed the refinery is focused on stabilisation and ramping up capacity, reporting that it delivered more than 50 million litres of products per day in the second half of 2025, occasionally exceeding 52 million litres. He credited this performance to the refinery’s unique design and the strategic foresight of Dangote Group founder, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

“We’re not just a traditional refinery. Thanks to Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s vision, we have the infrastructure to operate as a complete merchant refining, blending, and trading platform. Our feedstock is 100% seaborne, giving us flexibility to process a wide variety of Nigerian and alternative crude grades,” Bird added.