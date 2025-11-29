Dangote Refinery Saves Nigeria Over ₦10bn Annually in Forex as Fuel Imports Drop Sharply — Esan

LAGOS, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Dangote Refinery has saved Nigeria more than ₦10 billion annually in foreign exchange by replacing imported petroleum products with locally refined fuels, according to Mr. Sunday Esan, Senior General Manager, Corporate Communications at Dangote Industries Ltd.

Esan disclosed this on Thursday at the 2025 Media Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, where he said the refinery has significantly cut Nigeria’s reliance on imported PMS, diesel and aviation fuel—helping stabilise the naira, boost GDP and strengthen national energy security.

“The refinery is more than a national landmark; it is reducing foreign exchange outflows, driving GDP growth, creating jobs, positioning Nigeria as a regional energy hub, and strengthening our national energy supply,” he said.

Esan explained that since operations began nearly two years ago, the refinery has delivered measurable gains to the economy, including a 1.54 per cent reduction in fuel imports in Q1 2025. He noted that Nigeria’s fuel import bill plunged from $2.6 billion in Q1 2024 to $1.2 billion in Q1 2025, reflecting the shift towards local refining.

He added that the refinery has already curbed PMS and diesel importation, created thousands of jobs across the value chain, and improved supply stability nationwide.

On production capacity, Esan revealed that Dangote Industries is reviewing an expansion plan to raise refining capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day, a scale-up that would place Nigeria among the world’s largest refining hubs. He said global interest continues to rise, with Saudi Aramco and U.S. buyers expressing interest in procuring jet fuel from the facility.

Highlighting the scale of the investment, Esan said the complex covers a landmass about seven times the size of Victoria Island, requiring a minimum of five hours to tour by car. He added that the recently acquired 4,000 CNG-powered trucks for product distribution have created at least 24,000 jobs.

Esan urged journalists to continue accurate and responsible reporting on the energy sector, stressing that the refinery is a national asset requiring support and balanced coverage. “We want your members to visit the refinery so your reports will be accurate and well-informed. When some people are bent on pulling it down, you will understand that this is a national asset we must protect,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, said strong media–industry partnerships are essential for businesses to access credible information needed for daily decision-making. He encouraged journalists to uphold credibility to strengthen public trust.

NUJ Lagos Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, described the lecture as an opportunity to highlight persistent challenges in Nigeria’s energy sector and commended the Federal Government’s efforts to reform and stabilise the industry. Responding to Esan’s comments, Ajayi reiterated that the union has consistently set national agendas and urged energy stakeholders to deepen their engagement with the media.

Press Week Committee Chairman, Mr. Wale Akodu, recalled past years of severe fuel scarcity and panic buying during festive seasons, noting that such disruptions have “now largely become a thing of the past” due to improved supply frameworks and stronger refining capacity.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.